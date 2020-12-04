Queen's Brian May has released a Christmas song and you've never heard him like this before

4 December 2020, 16:58

Brian May and his longtime collaborator Kerry Ellis have released an uplifting Christmas song for 2020 called 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'
Brian May and his longtime collaborator Kerry Ellis have released an uplifting Christmas song for 2020 called 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'. Picture: Brian May/Kerry Ellis

Brian May has released an original Christmas song entitled 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' and the lighthearted Christmas tune is a far cry from the Queen guitarist's usual creations.

Brian May and his longtime collaborator Kerry Ellis have released an uplifting Christmas song for 2020.

The original holiday song 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' was written by the pair and sees Ellis - a singer/actress who was the lead in Queen musical We Will Rock You - on vocals, and May on guitar for the upbeat song.

An unusual departure for Brian May - a founding member of one of the most famous rock bands in the world - the Queen guitarist puts his hand to the beautiful Christmas song, with it's perfect message for a difficult 2020.

The original holiday song 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' was written by the pair and sees Ellis - a singer/actress who was the lead in Queen musical We Will Rock You - on vocals, and May on guitar for the upbeat song. Picture: Brian May/Kerry Ellis
Brian May has released an original Christmas song entitled 'One Beautiful Christmas Day' and the lighthearted Christmas tune is a far cry from the Queen guitarist's usual creations. Picture: Brian May/Kerry Ellis

Written ahead of the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, Ellis says the tune is idea for the coronavirus pandemic and where we are in the world right now.

“Working with the team creating this song has been amazing,” said Ellis in a statement.

“It’s about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime.”

Brian May, who joined Kerry in October for a rock-blue cover of 'I Am Woman', hopes the song will become one we hear every December.

“The time is right for a new Christmas Classic – and this is it!!" he said.

"One Beautiful Christmas wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."

The release comes just weeks after Queen secured their first number one album in 25 years with Live Around The World, their first album release with frontman Adam Lambert since he joined Queen in November 2011.

