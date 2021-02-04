Queen's Brian May releases heart-wrenching guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to Captain Tom

4 February 2021, 11:22 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 11:39

Brian played a poignant guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', dedicating the song to the fundraiser who tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Brian played a poignant guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', dedicating the song to the fundraiser who tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Brian May has played a stunning rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore who died from COVID-19 after raising over £32 million for the NHS.

Brian May has paid a beautiful tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Brian played a poignant guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', dedicating the song to the fundraiser who tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

See more: Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

The Queen guitarist took to his Instagram account yesterday (February 3) to pay tribute to the 100-year-old war veteran, sharing the performance with his 2.7 million followers.

The Queen guitarist took to his Instagram account yesterday (February 4) to pay tribute to the 100-year-old war veteran, sharing the performance with his 2.7 million followers.
The Queen guitarist took to his Instagram account yesterday (February 3) to pay tribute to the 100-year-old war veteran, sharing the performance with his 2.7 million followers. Picture: Brian May/Instagram
The Queen guitarist wrote: "For all our dear ones, sadly missed, because they have gone on, to that place where we are all headed in the end. With all respects ... you’ll never walk ... alone. Bri."
The Queen guitarist wrote: "For all our dear ones, sadly missed, because they have gone on, to that place where we are all headed in the end. With all respects ... you’ll never walk ... alone. Bri.". Picture: Brian May/Instagram

The frontman wrote: "Well, this is just a low-tech spontaneous mark of respect. For Captain Sir Tom Moore, who, by walking, inspired us all to stand up and fight - Godspeed on your next journey, Sir.

"And for Gerry Marsden, who made this an axis for pride in his home town of Liverpool, and in achievement of excellence everywhere.

See more: The Story of... 'You'll Never Walk Alone', Liverpool FC's anthem

"And for the composers of this wonderful song, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. What an anthem!!!

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020
Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020. Picture: Getty

"And for all our dear ones, sadly missed, because they have gone on, to that place where we are all headed in the end. With all respects ... you’ll never walk ... alone. Bri."

See more: Captain Tom Moore once appeared on Blankety Blank as a contestant - video

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020 and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore confirmed that he had been treated for pneumonia in recent weeks before his February 2 death from COVID-19.

The army veteran became a national hero last year, after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He later received a Knighthood from the Queen.

Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore released their own version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in April 2020.

See more: Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Captain Moore was 99 years old at the time of its release and became the oldest person to have a number one song in the UK.

All proceeds of the staggering 82,000 copies sold went directly to assist the NHS in its fight against coronavirus.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by the orchestra far below him in the Palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world.

Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace
Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert facts: Queen singer's age, partner, career and American Idol past revealed

Features

Taking to the stage on July 14 and in a nod of respect to the Queen drummer, Adam Lambert invited Roger Taylor to join him on stage for a special performance of 'Under Pressure'.

When Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor sang 'Under Pressure' and Roger’s son stepped up to play drums
Queen were playing a concert at Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire on June 5 when Freddie Mercury sat on the stage to play a singing game with the crowd

Freddie Mercury vs Crowd: When the Queen frontman challenged his fans to a spine-tingling sing-off

Freddie Mercury

To pay tribute to David Boiwe, acts from across the world took part in an online concert yesterday (January 10) to celebrate the life and works of the boy from Brixton.

Adam Lambert, Gary Barlow and Boy George perform David Bowie's greatest hits at star-studded tribute concert

David Bowie

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andy Gibb gave a sensational performance of the Bee Gees' hit song 'Words' when he was just 23-years-old.

Andy Gibb outshines older brother Barry with jaw dropping solo of Bee Gees’ ‘Words’ in 1981

Bee Gees

Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

Take That

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze were cast as Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman in 1987's Dirty Dancing and immediately began hours of latin dance rehearsals (pictured).

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey play around in adorable rehearsal video from 1986

TV & Film

Lisa Stansfield in 1990

Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber's best hit songs

10 hit songs that were written by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Song Lists