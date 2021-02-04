Queen's Brian May releases heart-wrenching guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to Captain Tom

Brian played a poignant guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', dedicating the song to the fundraiser who tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Brian May has played a stunning rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore who died from COVID-19 after raising over £32 million for the NHS.

Brian May has paid a beautiful tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Queen guitarist took to his Instagram account yesterday (February 3) to pay tribute to the 100-year-old war veteran, sharing the performance with his 2.7 million followers.

The Queen guitarist wrote: "For all our dear ones, sadly missed, because they have gone on, to that place where we are all headed in the end. With all respects ... you’ll never walk ... alone. Bri.". Picture: Brian May/Instagram

The frontman wrote: "Well, this is just a low-tech spontaneous mark of respect. For Captain Sir Tom Moore, who, by walking, inspired us all to stand up and fight - Godspeed on your next journey, Sir.

"And for Gerry Marsden, who made this an axis for pride in his home town of Liverpool, and in achievement of excellence everywhere.

"And for the composers of this wonderful song, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. What an anthem!!!

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020. Picture: Getty

"And for all our dear ones, sadly missed, because they have gone on, to that place where we are all headed in the end. With all respects ... you’ll never walk ... alone. Bri."

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £33 million for the NHS in 2020 and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore confirmed that he had been treated for pneumonia in recent weeks before his February 2 death from COVID-19.

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.



Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

The army veteran became a national hero last year, after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He later received a Knighthood from the Queen.

Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore released their own version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in April 2020.

Captain Moore was 99 years old at the time of its release and became the oldest person to have a number one song in the UK.

All proceeds of the staggering 82,000 copies sold went directly to assist the NHS in its fight against coronavirus.