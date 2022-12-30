Queen's Brian May receives a Knighthood in the New Year Honours list for 2023

By Tom Eames

Rock legend Brian May has been recognised in this year's New Year Honours list.

The Queen guitarist has been awarded a Knighthood for services to music and charity. The award comes after Brian performed with his Queen bandmates at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert last summer.

Brian said: “I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour. I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge – a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice.

"I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour.”

Elsewhere, there are OBEs for Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham and Homeland star David Harewood.

Comedian Frank Sinner, 'Silly Games' singer Janet Kay and former footballer Chris Kamara have been awarded an MBE.

Former athlete Denise Lewis has been awarded a Damehood for services to sport.

Key members of the England Women's football team are also honoured after their victory at Euro 2022. Captain Leah Williamson receives an OBE, while star player Lucy Bronze, golden boot winner Beth Mead, and England Women's top international goal scorer Ellen White are all awarded MBEs.

The New Year Honours List 2023 marks outstanding public service of individuals from across the UK.

Recipients in the New Year Honours List have been awarded for their contributions across all parts of the UK for their work in areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

It is the first New Year Honours List following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.