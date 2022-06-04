The Queen appears in surprise emotional sketch with Paddington Bear ahead of Jubilee Concert

The Queen with Paddington Bear. Picture: BBC/PA/Royal Family

By Tom Eames

The Queen surprised fans with her acting skills tonight (June 4) as she appeared in a surprise sketch with Paddington Bear.

Queen Elizabeth II surprised everyone as she shared afternoon tea with Paddington Bear, appearing with her own marmalade sandwiches in a funny and (and strangely moving) sketch.

The monarch was seen inviting the animated bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) for tea at Windsor Castle, which was a top secret sequence filmed for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The sketch was apparently even a surprise to some of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were watching in the audience.

The Queen had been praised by filmmakers for her “wit, warmth and generosity” in going along with the “touching yet joyful” scene.

The monarch was unable to attend the Saturday night Party at the Palace concert, but was there in spirit as she agreed to make a rare acting appearance.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “While the Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

The two-and-a-half minute sketch was similar to her James Bond surprise back in 2012, when she played herself opposite Daniel Craig before “parachuting” into the Olympic Games.

The Queen is thought to have spent around half a day filming at Windsor Castle, according to the Telegraph, and took months of planning.

In the sketch, Paddington drinks all of the Queen's tea and sprays cream from a chocolate eclair over a palace footman.

When the bear shows Her Majesty what he hides underneath his hat – his marmalade sandwiches – the Queen added “So do I”, opening her handbag and telling him: “I keep mine in here.”

The short film ended on a touching note as Paddington congratulates the Queen on her reign, saying: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you for everything.”

The monarch replies: “That’s very kind.”

The Royals enjoy the Party. Picture: Getty

The Queen and Paddington even tap their tea cups in time with Queen's 'We Will Rock You' while the band began performing the song outside with Adam Lambert.

The Party at the Palace was staged featuring the likes of Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Elton John. While the Queen was unable to attend, other senior royals were in attendance including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.