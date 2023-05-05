Hugh Bonneville facts: Downton Abbey actor's age, wife, children, movies and career revealed

Hugh Bonneville in 2022. Picture: Getty

Hugh Bonneville is one of the most successful British actors of the 21st century.

The English star is best known for portraying Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in the ITV drama series Downton Abbey and its two films.

His performance on the show saw him nominated at the Golden Globes and for two consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations, as well as three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hugh Bonneville has also appeared in the films Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and the Paddington films. He is also the host of the Coronation Concert for King Charles III in 2023.