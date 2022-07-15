Take That's Howard Donald posts photos of rarely-seen daughter to celebrate her graduation

15 July 2022, 13:36

Howard Donald, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week.
Howard Donald, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week. Picture: Alamy/Twitter/Howard Donald

By Giorgina Hamilton

Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her graduation.

Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university.

The singer, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week.

Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her gradation.
Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her gradation. Picture: Getty
Howard Donald posted an image of Grace on his Instagram stories (pictured)
Howard Donald posted an image of Grace on his Instagram stories (pictured). Picture: Howard Donald/Instagram

The father-of-four uploaded a photo of his daughter in a cap and gown and shared it with his 200k Twitter followers.

Howard wrote: "Very proud of this beautiful young lady [Grace]. 2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open." With the hashtags #UALGrads and #prouddad.

The Take That singer then proceeded to post a photo of his daughter – whose mother is Victoria Piddington – on his Instagram stories.

Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university. Pictured with Take That in 2008.
Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university. Pictured with Take That in 2008. Picture: Getty
Howard Donald has four children and his two younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015. (Pictured together in 2016)
Howard Donald has four children and his two younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015. (Pictured together in 2016). Picture: Getty

Showing an image of Grace throwing her graduation cap in the air, he wrote: "2 years late because of that bloody Covid thing. I am super proud of this one."

Grace is the eldest of Howard's four children. He also has daughter Lola Donald, 17, whose mother is his ex-partner Marie-Christine Musswessels, and his younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with his wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015.

