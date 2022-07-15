Take That's Howard Donald posts photos of rarely-seen daughter to celebrate her graduation

Howard Donald, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week. Picture: Alamy/Twitter/Howard Donald

By Giorgina Hamilton

Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her graduation.

Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university.

The singer, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week.

Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her gradation. Picture: Getty

Very proud of this beautiful young lady @Gracefllness

2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open. #UALGrads #prouddad pic.twitter.com/ymsSs2DJ2U — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) July 13, 2022

Howard Donald posted an image of Grace on his Instagram stories (pictured). Picture: Howard Donald/Instagram

The father-of-four uploaded a photo of his daughter in a cap and gown and shared it with his 200k Twitter followers.

Howard wrote: "Very proud of this beautiful young lady [Grace]. 2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open." With the hashtags #UALGrads and #prouddad.

The Take That singer then proceeded to post a photo of his daughter – whose mother is Victoria Piddington – on his Instagram stories.

Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university. Pictured with Take That in 2008. Picture: Getty

Howard Donald has four children and his two younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015. (Pictured together in 2016). Picture: Getty

Showing an image of Grace throwing her graduation cap in the air, he wrote: "2 years late because of that bloody Covid thing. I am super proud of this one."

Grace is the eldest of Howard's four children. He also has daughter Lola Donald, 17, whose mother is his ex-partner Marie-Christine Musswessels, and his younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with his wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015.