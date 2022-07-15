Take That's Howard Donald posts photos of rarely-seen daughter to celebrate her graduation
15 July 2022, 13:36
Howard Donald has proudly posted pictures of his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald to mark her graduation.
Take That star Howard Donald is renown for keeping a low profile, but he couldn't help but show the world what a proud father he was when he eldest daughter graduated from university.
The singer, 54, proudly posted about his daughter Grace Piddington-Donald, 23, graduating from the University of the Arts London (UAL) this week.
Very proud of this beautiful young lady @Gracefllness— Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) July 13, 2022
2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open. #UALGrads #prouddad pic.twitter.com/ymsSs2DJ2U
The father-of-four uploaded a photo of his daughter in a cap and gown and shared it with his 200k Twitter followers.
Howard wrote: "Very proud of this beautiful young lady [Grace]. 2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open." With the hashtags #UALGrads and #prouddad.
The Take That singer then proceeded to post a photo of his daughter – whose mother is Victoria Piddington – on his Instagram stories.
Showing an image of Grace throwing her graduation cap in the air, he wrote: "2 years late because of that bloody Covid thing. I am super proud of this one."
Grace is the eldest of Howard's four children. He also has daughter Lola Donald, 17, whose mother is his ex-partner Marie-Christine Musswessels, and his younger children, Bowie Donald, 6, and Dougie Donald, 5 with his wife Katie Halilwith who he's been married to since 2015.