Take That reunite to release moving lockdown performance of ‘Never Forget’

12 March 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 12:43

Take That's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have released a on-off performance of the trio reuniting to sing 'Never Forgot'
Take That's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have released a on-off performance of the trio reuniting to sing 'Never Forgot'. Picture: Gary Barlow Official

By Giorgina Hamilton

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have released a on-off performance of the trio reuniting to sing 'Never Forgot' as part of Gary Barlow's lockdown Crooner Sessions.

Take That have reunited for a one-off performance of 'Never Forget'.

Howard Donald and Mark Owen joined Gary Barlow on his YouTube channel for a special video which saw the three reunite online to sing their 1995 hit.

The video is part of Gary Barlow's 'Crooner Sessions' series in which the star teams up with other artists to release duets during lockdown.

Previous sessions have included performances of Gary Barlow singing with Sting, Boy George, Rod Stewart and Sheridan Smith and fans have finally been rewarded with a long-awaited performance with Take That themselves.

Singing from their respective homes, the group gave a flawless performance with Howard Donald often taking the lead on vocals (pictured).
Singing from their respective homes, the group gave a flawless performance with Howard Donald often taking the lead on vocals (pictured). Picture: Gary Barlow Official

Singing from their respective homes, the group gave a flawless performance with Howard Donald often taking the lead on vocals as Gary Barlow accompanied Howard and Mark Owen on the piano.

Taking to YouTube Gary Barlow wrote: "Here we go. Always a good day when we get the band back together. Thank you Howard and Mark for being our 2nd to last Crooner session."

Take That have not sung publically together since May 29, 2020 when they reunited online for Meerkat Music's one-off gig with Robbie Williams.

Gary, Mark and Howard joined Robbie - who is self-isolating at his home in L.A. - for the six-set concert of some of their greatest hits.

The four bandmates sang hits including 'Pray', 'Shine' and 'Back For Good' during their online reunion concert – the first time the four had sung together in two years.

Watch Robbie Williams reunite with Take That for special Meerkat Music gig

Take That also sing 'Greatest Day', 'The Flood' and rounded the gig off with an incredible performance of 'Never Forget' from their respective homes across the world.

"This is a world first for us!" the group said ahead of the concert. "Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!

More from Take That

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

Songs with colours in the title

Songs with a colour in the title: A handy list

Justyn Skubovius sang with Michael Buble in Winnepeg

When Michael Bublé was shocked by carpet fitter's incredible singing voice at concert

Michael Bublé

George Michael's unearthed poetry shows the star's talent at a young age

Heartbreaking poetry George Michael wrote at 11-years-old proves the star's early talent

George Michael

Vidoe has resurfaced of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta laughing hysterically during a Grease interview in 1983 (pictured)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

Olivia Newton-John

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed

Michael Jackson