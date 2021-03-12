Take That reunite to release moving lockdown performance of ‘Never Forget’

By Giorgina Hamilton

Take That have reunited for a one-off performance of 'Never Forget'.

Howard Donald and Mark Owen joined Gary Barlow on his YouTube channel for a special video which saw the three reunite online to sing their 1995 hit.

The video is part of Gary Barlow's 'Crooner Sessions' series in which the star teams up with other artists to release duets during lockdown.

Previous sessions have included performances of Gary Barlow singing with Sting, Boy George, Rod Stewart and Sheridan Smith and fans have finally been rewarded with a long-awaited performance with Take That themselves.

Singing from their respective homes, the group gave a flawless performance with Howard Donald often taking the lead on vocals as Gary Barlow accompanied Howard and Mark Owen on the piano.

Taking to YouTube Gary Barlow wrote: "Here we go. Always a good day when we get the band back together. Thank you Howard and Mark for being our 2nd to last Crooner session."

Take That have not sung publically together since May 29, 2020 when they reunited online for Meerkat Music's one-off gig with Robbie Williams.

Gary, Mark and Howard joined Robbie - who is self-isolating at his home in L.A. - for the six-set concert of some of their greatest hits.

Take That have not sung publically together since May 29, 2020 when they reunited online for Meerkat Music's one-off gig with Robbie Williams (pictured). Picture: Meerkat Music/YouTube

The four bandmates sang hits including 'Pray', 'Shine' and 'Back For Good' during their online reunion concert – the first time the four had sung together in two years.

Take That also sing 'Greatest Day', 'The Flood' and rounded the gig off with an incredible performance of 'Never Forget' from their respective homes across the world.

"This is a world first for us!" the group said ahead of the concert. "Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance!