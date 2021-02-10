Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet - video

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet. Picture: YouTube/Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow's latest Crooner Sessions video was a fantastic love song in time for Valentine's Day, with the awesome Sheridan Smith.

Gary Barlow has shared his latest Crooner Session, and this time he teamed up with actress, singer and presenter Sheridan Smith.

The talented duo sang the 1981 ballad 'Endless Love', originally by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross and later by Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey.

While Barlow played the piano, the pair sang a brilliant duet that made us smile a lot (almost as much as it made Sheridan smile throughout the duet!).

Watch the session below:

Sheridan Smith currently hosts the dog grooming talent competition Pooch Perfect, and fans are speculating whether she might be Sausage in ITV's The Masked Singer.

The 50-year-old star started his virtual duets with fellow pop stars in 2020, and has already collaborated with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.

He kicked off his 2021 series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart at the beginning of January.

So far this year, the 'Back for Good' singer also performed a stunning rendition of Take That's 'Could It Be Magic' with Leona Lewis and a Frank Sinatra classic with Jamie Cullum.

At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.

He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.

Watch the exclusive virtual gig here.