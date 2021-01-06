Sheridan Smith facts: Actress and singer's age, husband, baby and net worth revealed

Sheridan Smith has become a British national treasure in recent years, thanks to her many talents as a performer.

From singing to acting and now TV presenting, Sheridan is always a joy to watch.

But where is she from and how big is her family? Here's all the important facts about the talented star:

What is Sheridan Smith best known for? Sheridan Smith first found fame in sitcoms such as The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Benidorm (2009). She also played the role of Joey Ross on Jonathan Creek and later won high praise for starring in dramas such as Mrs Biggs, Cilla, The C Word, The 7:39, Inside No.9, and The Moorside. Her films include Quartet and The Huntsman: Winter's War. Read more: Watch Sheridan Smith perform heartwarming version of 'We'll Meet Again' at 75th D-Day celebration Sheridan has also performed in West End musicals Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde and Funny Girl. She released her debut album Sheridan in 2017, followed by A Northern Soul a year later. She has won two Olivier Awards, a BAFTA, a National Television Award and a BPG Award, as well as two International Emmy Award nominations. She was appointed an OBE in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to drama.

How old is Sheridan Smith? Sheridan was born on June 25, 1981. She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2020. She was born in Epworth, Lincolnshire, and is the only daughter of Marylin Smith. Sheridan studied dance at the Joyce Mason School of Dancing from an early age, but never trained at a drama school. She was a member of the National Youth Music Theatre from 1995 to 2001.

Who is Sheridan Smith's partner and how many children does she have? Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn in 2020. Picture: Getty Sheridan has been engaged to insurance broker Jamie Horn since 2018. Jamie is eight years younger than Sheridan, and the couple met on dating app Tinder after the pair both swiped right for each other. Opening up about when they first saw each other during documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, Jamie said: “On our first date she was so timid, so sweet and nervous. "She came into this ram-packed boozer, an hour late. She walked in and literally she gave me this smile from across the bar and that was it." The couple welcomed their first child, son Billy, in May 2020. Later that year, Sheridan revealed that she named her son after comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly, who is a good friend of the actress after they worked together in the film Quartet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster)

What is Sheridan Smith's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sheridan Smith has a net worth of $20 million or £15.2 million.