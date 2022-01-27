What is Starstruck? New 'Stars in Their Eyes'-style show with Adam Lambert and Sheridan Smith explained

27 January 2022, 15:15 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 16:01

Adam Lambert will star in ITV's Starstruck
Adam Lambert will star in ITV's Starstruck. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

ITV has announced a brand new singing talent show with a twist, that harks back to iconic show Stars in Their Eyes, and we can't wait.

The new show will feature a host of famous judges as they watch hopefuls battle it out while resembling various iconic artists such as George Michael, Freddie Mercury and Tina Turner.

Here's all you need to know about the show:

  1. What is Starstruck?

    Starstruck will see ordinary members of the public with fantastic singing voices team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music legends.

    These will include the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lionel Richie, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye and Michael Buble, and many more.

    The series will feature four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of the expert judging panel and virtual audience for a special place in the final, and to be in with the chance of winning £50,000.

    ITV said: "Leaving their day jobs behind, members of the public will be transformed into their most beloved music star for one night only. But they won’t be on stage alone. Instead, they’ll be teaming up as trios who all share the same love of a music icon to give the performance of a lifetime.

    "With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars will be getting the complete ‘superstar experience’.

    "Each episode will culminate in an exciting finale which sees the winning trio compete against each other for a place in the grand final and the chance to walk away with that life- changing sum of cash."

  2. Who is hosting and who are the judges?

    Olly Murs
    Olly Murs. Picture: Getty

    Olly Murs will host the series, while the judging panel will consist of singer and actress Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and the soul legend Beverley Knight.

    Olly Murs said: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck. It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel-good, family fun which is something we all need right now.

    "The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!”

    Beverley Knight
    Beverley Knight. Picture: Getty

    Beverley Knight said: “Every show we get to witness ordinary people emulate extraordinary icons on a huge scale and I’m so here for it! I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing those spectacular transformations and being a cheerleader for every contestant”.

    Sheridan Smith said: 'Growing up, I always loved watching Saturday night TV with my family so I’m thrilled to be joining Starstruck.

    "Creating Cilla Black for TV, I know first-hand how much goes into becoming an iconic music star, so I can't wait to see what some of the contestants do with our modern music acts and true icons. And with everything else that’s going on at the moment, this is just the type of show we can all enjoy together!'

    Sheridan Smith
    Sheridan Smith. Picture: Getty

    Adam Lambert said: “I am so excited to be involved in Starstruck. I loved the idea from the moment I heard about it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to watch people transform into their idols!

    "After the year everyone has been through, let’s come together through creativity and music and have a good time!”

    Jason Manford said: “After years of being on stage, judged every night, it’s my turn to sit and do the judging!

    "I adore talented people, so I’m very proud to be part of a show that’s going to let them show off. They're ticking off a super entertaining bucket list moment and we get to be part of it.”

    Jason Manford
    Jason Manford. Picture: Getty

  3. When does Starstruck start?

    Starstruck will air on ITV in 2022 from February, with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Torvill & Dean dance with a drone

Torvill and Dean perform incredible one-shot routine with a drone on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice

Marti Pellow in Emmerdale

When Marti Pellow made his acting debut as himself in Emmerdale

Music

Janet Jackson documentary trailer

Janet Jackson tears up speaking about brother Michael in explosive new film trailer

Music

Which opening scene is this from?

QUIZ: Can you name these films from the opening scenes?

Quizzes

After Life

After Life soundtrack: All the songs in Ricky Gervais' Netflix show so far

More on Smooth

Tony Hadley with Freddie Mercury

When Tony Hadley performed 'Jailhouse Rock' with Freddie Mercury and Queen: "We partied hard"

Spandau Ballet

Janet Jackson denies rumours that she had a secret baby in the 1980s

Janet Jackson denies rumours that she had a secret baby in the 1980s

Music

Bat Out of Hell Musical cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf receives powerful tribute from 'Bat Out of Hell' musical cast, leaving audience in tears

Music

Celine Dion shares post about son René-Charles

Celine Dion shares heartwarming tribute to son René-Charles on his 21st birthday

Celine Dion

COVID-19: Sir Elton John forced to delay shows after testing positive for coronavirus
Can you sing the next line of these karaoke hits? Take our challenging quiz and find out.

QUIZ: Can you sing the next line of these karaoke hits?

Quizzes

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed