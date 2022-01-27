What is Starstruck? New 'Stars in Their Eyes'-style show with Adam Lambert and Sheridan Smith explained

"Each episode will culminate in an exciting finale which sees the winning trio compete against each other for a place in the grand final and the chance to walk away with that life- changing sum of cash."

"With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars will be getting the complete ‘superstar experience’.

ITV said: "Leaving their day jobs behind, members of the public will be transformed into their most beloved music star for one night only. But they won’t be on stage alone. Instead, they’ll be teaming up as trios who all share the same love of a music icon to give the performance of a lifetime.

The series will feature four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of the expert judging panel and virtual audience for a special place in the final, and to be in with the chance of winning £50,000.

Starstruck will see ordinary members of the public with fantastic singing voices team up to transform into some of the world’s biggest music legends.

Who is hosting and who are the judges?

Olly Murs will host the series, while the judging panel will consist of singer and actress Sheridan Smith, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, comedian Jason Manford and the soul legend Beverley Knight.

Olly Murs said: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck. It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel-good, family fun which is something we all need right now.

"The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!”

Beverley Knight said: “Every show we get to witness ordinary people emulate extraordinary icons on a huge scale and I’m so here for it! I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing those spectacular transformations and being a cheerleader for every contestant”.

Sheridan Smith said: 'Growing up, I always loved watching Saturday night TV with my family so I’m thrilled to be joining Starstruck.

"Creating Cilla Black for TV, I know first-hand how much goes into becoming an iconic music star, so I can't wait to see what some of the contestants do with our modern music acts and true icons. And with everything else that’s going on at the moment, this is just the type of show we can all enjoy together!'

Adam Lambert said: “I am so excited to be involved in Starstruck. I loved the idea from the moment I heard about it, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to watch people transform into their idols!

"After the year everyone has been through, let’s come together through creativity and music and have a good time!”

Jason Manford said: “After years of being on stage, judged every night, it’s my turn to sit and do the judging!

"I adore talented people, so I’m very proud to be part of a show that’s going to let them show off. They're ticking off a super entertaining bucket list moment and we get to be part of it.”