Beverley Knight facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career revealed

Beverley Knight in 2019. Picture: Getty

Beverley Knight is arguably the UK's best soul singer around today, with an incredible voice and impressive career resumé.

Starting out with her first album back in 1995 and inspired by artists such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin, Beverley Knight has since released eight albums, and best known for the songs 'Greatest Day'', 'Get Up!', 'Shoulda Woulda Coulda' and 'Come as You Are'.

By the mid-2000s, Beverley started tasting mainstream success after the TV series Just the Two of Us, and a platinum-selling compilation album.

After touring with a reunited Take That, Beverley has had a successful radio career, and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2006 in recognition of her contribution to British music.

Beverley Knight in 2021. Picture: Getty

Beverley supported Prince during his residency at the O2 Arena, and was flown to perform at the late singer's Oscars party in front of many A-list stars, winning a standing ovation from people like Quincy Jones.

In 2013, she moved into the world of musical theatre, playing Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. In 2021, she began starring in the hit musical The Drifters Girl.

In 2022, she joined the judging panel of ITV's new singing competition Starstruck.