Who is Ella Langley? Age, songs, relationships and more facts

Ella Langley has found country fame over the past few years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Country singer Ella is well known for her recent collaboration with Riley Green.

Ella Langley’s country hits just keep coming.

Since the release of her first singles in the early 2020s, Ella has gone on to release many more popular tracks including 2024’s ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ feat. Riley Green.

This year saw the release of her first studio album, Hungover, which followed her first EP, Excuse the Mess, in 2023.

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

As Ella’s music continues to grow in popularity, so does the singer’s star power.

So without further ado, here’s everything there is to know about the ‘Weren’t For the Wind’ singer.

How old is Ella Langley?

Ella Langley was born on May 3, 1999, making her 25 years old.

Ella Langley at the 2024 CMA Awards. Picture: Getty

Where is Ella Langley from?

Ella hails from Hope Hull, Alabama, where she began her music career as a teenager playing in bars and at local festivals.

The young musician credits artists such as Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Stevie Nicks (plus her mom’s willingness to buy Ella their records) for inspiring her interest in country music and singer-songwriting in general.

Ella Langley performing in Nashville in 2022. Picture: Getty

In 2019, the budding singer-songwriter made the move to Nashville, where she was able to continue to build her audience through social media, many more public performances, and eventually a record deal.

How did Ella Langley start her music career?

Ella’s interest in music can be traced back to her childhood, but her career as a country musician-to-watch began after her move to Nashville in 2019.

After releasing her first single ‘If You Have To’ in 2021, Ella released two more singles in 2022 and began to get offered opportunities to collaborate with other country artists such as Elle King.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

During this time, the ‘Damn You’ singer toured with artists including Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Jamey Johnson, before in early 2023 she made her debut at the famous Grand Ole Opry and was named Spotify’s Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.

In February 2023, Ella signed with Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville, news which the ‘Country Boy’s Dream Girl’ singer celebrated with an emotional Instagram post looking back at her early years as a country singer.

“If you would’ve told that 13-year-old girl, learning guitar in her bedroom, that the dreams she’s dreaming are coming true, I think it would’ve knocked her out of her chair,” she shared.

“Grateful and excited for this next step in the journey.”

What are Ella Langley’s most popular songs?

Some of Ella Langley’s most popular songs include:

Country Boy’s Dream Girl

Strangers (Kameron Marlowe song)

you look like you love me (feat. Riley Green)

weren't for the wind

girl you’re taking home

That's Why We Fight (feat. Koe Wetzel)

paint the town blue

Could’ve Been Her

Don’t Mind If I Do (Riley Green song)

better be tough

hungover

Ella Langley - hungover (Official Visualizer)

Is Ella Langley in a relationship?

Currently, it’s unknown whether Ella Langley is seeing anyone.

In the past, the ‘Girl You’re Taking Home’ singer has opened up about her dating life and how it influenced her honest songwriting.

“I have felt every one of these emotions – the good, the bad, the rowdy, the drinking – everything. Those are all real things and real stories in my life,” she told People in 2022.

Ella Langley - Could've Been Her (Acoustic)

However, growing career opportunities led to the singer reflecting that she was interested in staying single for the time being. “I’m taking a step back from [relationships] and I’m focusing on me,” she explained.

Are Ella Langley and Riley Green dating?

No, while Ella and Riley are good friends and excellent musical collaborators, both artists have denied the rumours that they are dating each other.

Ella Langley, Riley Green - you look like you love me (Live at the CMAs)

In September 2024, following on from the success of the pair’s collaborations ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ and ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’, Ella told Taste of Country magazine: “We’re not dating, we’re just friends,” when asked if there might be something more behind the duo’s great chemistry.

Riley has also responded to the dating rumours which surround him and Ella, telling the Viall Files podcast that the pair are just friends before joking: “Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway!”

What are Ella Langley’s tour dates?

Ella Langley is currently set to play shows in North and South America in 2025.

The ‘You Look You Love Me’ star’s still hungover tour will visit cities including Lexington, Kentucky; Huntsville, Alabama; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Ella is also supporting Riley Green on his Damn Country Music Tour, which will take her to Canada in spring 2025 around then around the US next summer.

Ella will also be performing at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa shows in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in January 2025.