Post Malone and Blake Shelton team up for surprise duet of 'Pour Me a Drink' at Nashville gig

7 June 2024, 16:20

Blake Shelton and Post Malone
Blake Shelton and Post Malone. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Post Malone and Blake Shelton wowed fans at CMA Fest in Nashville last night with two performances of their yet-to-be-released collaboration, tentatively titled 'Pour Me a Drink'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The night kicked off with Post Malone making a surprise appearance at Nissan Stadium.

He treated the crowd to a solo rendition of his song with Morgan Wallen, 'I Had Some Help'. Posty also took a moment to talk about his upcoming country album before inviting Blake Shelton to join him on stage.

Their performance at Nissan Stadium featured a full band, highlighting the song’s robust, stadium-ready country-rock vibe. However, the duo later switched gears for a more intimate performance at Shelton’s Ole Red bar, rebranded as Spotify House for the streaming service’s annual CMA Fest event.

Here, they delivered a stripped-down, acoustic version of the song.

Post Malone first hinted at 'Pour Me a Drink' a few weeks ago on Instagram. He shared a video of himself pouring a drink, listening to the song, singing along, and even doing a bit of air-drumming. The official release date for the single remains unknown.

'Pour Me a Drink' is expected to be the second track from Post Malone’s much-anticipated country album, slated for release this year. His first single from the album, 'I Had Some Help' with Wallen, debuted last month and quickly soared to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, and number two in the UK.

The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium
The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium. Picture: Getty

While country music has always influenced Post Malone, he has embraced the genre more fully over the past year. This new era began in April with a surprise performance at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, followed by a set at Stagecoach, where he performed country covers and shared the stage with Brad Paisley, Dwight Yoakam, and Sara Evans.

Additionally, he has performed at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, honoured Dickey Betts with a cover of 'Ramblin’ Man' alongside Reba McEntire, and collaborated with Beyoncé on 'Levii’s Jeans' from Cowboy Carter.

With his upcoming country album and collaborations like 'Pour Me a Drink', Post Malone is solidifying his place in the country music scene, promising exciting things for fans of the genre.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shania Twain uploaded a viral video of her singing into a drumstick on her Instagram.

Shania Twain loses it with laughter after making hilarious microphone gaffe at concert - video

Shania Twain

"Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No."

Shania Twain believes her ex-husband deserves "empathy and understanding" after cheating on her

Shania Twain

Dolly has announced her upcoming 50th album which will focus on her family history, with a docu-series announced.

Dolly Parton announces new album and new TV series about her family history (including her Welsh roots)

Dolly Parton

Reba McIntyre invites Lainey Wilson into the Grand Ole Opry on The Voice

Reba McEntire surprises Lainey Wilson with invitation to Grand Ole Opry on The Voice

Dolly Parton and her 9 to 5 co-star Dabney Coleman

Dolly Parton pays tribute to '9 To 5' actor Dabney Coleman, who has died aged 92

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

But in a new interview with Prince's sister, Tyka, she has revealed an insight into the 'Purple Rain' legend's frame of mind amid his struggles with illness.

Prince’s sister reveals her final conversation with the late icon who was struggling with illness

Prince

Phil Collins and his son Nic have an incredible bond, as evidenced by their stunning performance of one of his father's lesser-known hits, 'You Know What I Mean'.

Phil Collins and son Nicholas perform breathtaking duet of 'You Know What I Mean'

Phil Collins

The Choir of Man cast sing 'Somebody to Love'

Watch The Choir of Man cast perform powerful 'Somebody to Love' by Queen from hit musical

Music

Tom Jones at the D-Day Memorial

Tom Jones performs incredibly moving song at D-Day 80th Memorial in tribute to his grandfather

Tom Jones

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor facts: Queen drummer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents