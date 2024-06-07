Post Malone and Blake Shelton team up for surprise duet of 'Pour Me a Drink' at Nashville gig

Blake Shelton and Post Malone. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Post Malone and Blake Shelton wowed fans at CMA Fest in Nashville last night with two performances of their yet-to-be-released collaboration, tentatively titled 'Pour Me a Drink'.

The night kicked off with Post Malone making a surprise appearance at Nissan Stadium.

He treated the crowd to a solo rendition of his song with Morgan Wallen, 'I Had Some Help'. Posty also took a moment to talk about his upcoming country album before inviting Blake Shelton to join him on stage.

Their performance at Nissan Stadium featured a full band, highlighting the song’s robust, stadium-ready country-rock vibe. However, the duo later switched gears for a more intimate performance at Shelton’s Ole Red bar, rebranded as Spotify House for the streaming service’s annual CMA Fest event.

Here, they delivered a stripped-down, acoustic version of the song.

Post Malone first hinted at 'Pour Me a Drink' a few weeks ago on Instagram. He shared a video of himself pouring a drink, listening to the song, singing along, and even doing a bit of air-drumming. The official release date for the single remains unknown.

'Pour Me a Drink' is expected to be the second track from Post Malone’s much-anticipated country album, slated for release this year. His first single from the album, 'I Had Some Help' with Wallen, debuted last month and quickly soared to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, and number two in the UK.

The 51st CMA Fest Nightly Concerts at Nissan Stadium. Picture: Getty

While country music has always influenced Post Malone, he has embraced the genre more fully over the past year. This new era began in April with a surprise performance at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, followed by a set at Stagecoach, where he performed country covers and shared the stage with Brad Paisley, Dwight Yoakam, and Sara Evans.

Additionally, he has performed at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, honoured Dickey Betts with a cover of 'Ramblin’ Man' alongside Reba McEntire, and collaborated with Beyoncé on 'Levii’s Jeans' from Cowboy Carter.

With his upcoming country album and collaborations like 'Pour Me a Drink', Post Malone is solidifying his place in the country music scene, promising exciting things for fans of the genre.