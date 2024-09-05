Riley Green and Ella Langley debut new song 'Don't Mind If I Do' at live show

5 September 2024, 14:56

Riley Green and Ella Langley in concert in July 2024
Riley Green and Ella Langley in concert in July 2024. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The country stars follow up 'You Look Like You Love Me' with another hook-up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ella Langley and Riley Green have already made serious waves with one duet.

The pair's 'You Look Like You Love Me' has not just raced up the country charts, but also made its way into the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

At a recent performance at Festival Country Lotbinière the performers unveiled a brand new collaboration called 'Don't Mind If I Do'.

"We've got a big song together," said Green referring to their existing hit.

"Some of y'all may have heard that one. But we also have another song that we haven't played in front of anybody before.

"We're thinking about playing it in front of y'all tonight, if y'all don't mind. So wish us luck here, and if we mess it up, don't post it."

He didn't have to worry about that, and clips of the performance have now emerged on social media.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

'You Look Like You Love Me' was billed as an Ella Langley song featuring Riley Green and appeared on her album Hungover.

The new track is led by Riley and will feature on his upcoming third studio album, which is also called Don't Mind If I Do and is due for release next month.

