Luke Bryan facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

Luke and his wife Caroline have been raising Kelly’s three children since Kelly's husband Ben died in 2014.

Unfortunately, both of his siblings passed away tragically. His brother Chris was killed in a car accident when Luke was just 19 years old. His sister Kelly died unexpectedly at home of unknown causes in 2007.

His parents are Tommy Bryan and LeClaire Bryan. He grew up as the youngest son of a farmer in Leesburg, Georgia, USA.

Luke Bryan is 47 years old as of 2023 and he is from Leesburg, Georgia, USA. He was born on July 17, 1976.

How did he get his start in music?

Luke Bryan got his start in music when he was 14 years old and his parents bought him his first guitar.

He began writing songs and performing at local clubs and bars. He also sang in his church choir and was influenced by country artists like George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Merle Haggard.

He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in business administration and planned to move to Nashville to pursue a career in music, but his brother Chris died in a car accident shortly before he was supposed to leave.

He stayed in Georgia and worked for his father’s peanut farm until his father encouraged him to follow his dream and move to Nashville in 2001. He signed a publishing deal with a company in Nashville and wrote songs for other artists, such as Travis Tritt and Billy Currington.

He then signed a recording contract with Capitol Nashville in 2004 and released his debut album, I’ll Stay Me, in 2007. The album produced three hit singles, including 'All My Friends Say', which reached number five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He continued to release successful albums and singles, such as Doin’ My Thing, Tailgates & Tanlines, Crash My Party, Kill the Lights, and What Makes You Country, which all topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and produced several number-one hits.

He also became a judge on American Idol in 2018 and won several awards, including five Entertainer of the Year titles from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 75 million records sold.