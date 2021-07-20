Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video

Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video. Picture: Bonnie Garner/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Luke Bryan gave one young fan an unforgettable moment that was captured on camera forever.

Performing on Saturday night (July 17), country star Luke Bryan noticed a young fan in the front row who knew all the lyrics to his new song, 'Waves'.

Impressed, he gave her the chance to climb up onstage to sing along with his next song.

The fan was 7-year-old Darci Claire, who jumped at the chance of being brought up on stage with Luke. Watch the video below:

After noticing her singing in the crowd, Luke gave her a high five, saying "That was awesome!" and invited her up with him.

Superfan Darcy - who was wearing a homemade T-shirt with Luke's lyrics 'Country Girl, Shake it For Me' — also knew the lyrics to his next track 'Down to One'.

While starting off shy, the young fan quickly warmed up and sang into the microphone as the crowd cheered her on.

"Y'all give it up for Darci!", Luke said at the end of the performance, giving her a kiss on the cheek before passing her back to her family.

The Saturday evening gig took place on American Idol judge Luke Bryan's 45th birthday. At another stage of the concert, his family, friends and opening acts Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott interrupted the music for a surprise birthday message and a burst of 'Happy Birthday'.