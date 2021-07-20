Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video

20 July 2021, 12:43

Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video
Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video. Picture: Bonnie Garner/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Luke Bryan gave one young fan an unforgettable moment that was captured on camera forever.

Performing on Saturday night (July 17), country star Luke Bryan noticed a young fan in the front row who knew all the lyrics to his new song, 'Waves'.

Impressed, he gave her the chance to climb up onstage to sing along with his next song.

The fan was 7-year-old Darci Claire, who jumped at the chance of being brought up on stage with Luke. Watch the video below:

After noticing her singing in the crowd, Luke gave her a high five, saying "That was awesome!" and invited her up with him.

Superfan Darcy - who was wearing a homemade T-shirt with Luke's lyrics 'Country Girl, Shake it For Me' — also knew the lyrics to his next track 'Down to One'.

Read more Smooth Country music news and features

While starting off shy, the young fan quickly warmed up and sang into the microphone as the crowd cheered her on.

"Y'all give it up for Darci!", Luke said at the end of the performance, giving her a kiss on the cheek before passing her back to her family.

The Saturday evening gig took place on American Idol judge Luke Bryan's 45th birthday. At another stage of the concert, his family, friends and opening acts Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott interrupted the music for a surprise birthday message and a burst of 'Happy Birthday'.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Amy Winehouse inspired the Lady A song 'Famous'

How Amy Winehouse's life and death inspired a beautiful country song by Lady A

Amy Winehouse

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in 2021

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married: Their love story timeline so far
Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her

Music

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family

Music

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing 'Shortin' Bread' on their fingernails

This video of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing music with their nails is spellbinding

Dolly Parton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil in 2007

Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

Amy Winehouse

Olivia Newton-John in 2013

Olivia Newton-John says she is feeling "very good" in ongoing cancer recovery

Olivia Newton-John

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's parents, husband, tattoos and death explained

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse died in 2011

The story of Amy Winehouse's tragic death at the age of 27, 10 years later

Amy Winehouse

Smooth Icons 2021

Smooth Icons 2021: Vote for your favourite artists in our top 100 countdown

Music