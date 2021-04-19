Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett triumph at 2021 Country Awards - in pictures

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett triumph at 2021 American Country Awards - in pictures. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Academy of Country Music Awards were held for the second time in seven months last night (April 18), with country's biggest stars coming together.

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Sunday night. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the event was broadcast from various iconic locations in Nashville such as the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

The star-studded show featured performances by Lady A, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and many more.

Luke Bryan took home the biggest award of the night - Entertainer of the Year. "Totally surprised and shocked," Luke said backstage in a virtual press room, where he was watching from Los Angeles while staying in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. Picture: Getty

Luke Bryan wins Best Entertainer of the Year. Picture: Getty

Maren Morris won two awards. Picture: Getty

Thomas Rhett won Best Male. Picture: Getty

"I'm a little removed from being able to be in the room, and I wish so bad I could've been in the room, but still, the emotions are there," he said.

"You never take these things for granted. You just don't. I think you kinda tell yourself maybe you're done winning them, and to win another one is very special."

Lee Brice took home two awards. Picture: Getty

Chris Stapleton won two prizes. Picture: Getty

Kelsea Ballerini sang with Kenny Chesney. Picture: Getty

Host Keith Urban also performed on the night. Picture: Getty

Maren Morris won Best Female Artist, while Thomas Rhett took home Best Male. Dan + Shay were named Best Duo, and Old Dominion were crowned Best Group.

Chris Stapleton won the prize for Best Album for Starting Over, and Morris won another prize for Best Single for 'The Bones'.