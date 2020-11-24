Lady A and Thomas Rhett pay tribute to Kenny Rogers, Whitney Houston and others in new song 'Heroes'

Lady A and Thomas Rhett have teamed up on new track 'Heroes. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Lady A and Thomas Rhett have teamed up for a brand new song, paying tribute to some of the country legends who have died in recent times including Kenny Rogers.

Lady A and Thomas Rhett have released their new tear-jerking duet called 'Heroes', which looks back at some of the musical icons who are no sadly longer with us.

Lady A star Charles Kelley co-wrote the song with Rhett, as well as songwriters Jesse Frasure, Julian Bunetta, Sean Douglas and Joe London.

The song begins: "All of my heroes keep dying / Lord, may they rest in peace / So here's to the songs / That will always live on / From now until eternity..."

The song is apt for 2020, which has seen the loss of country legends including Kenny Rogers, John Prine, Charlie Daniels and others.

Outside country, we've also said goodbye to the likes of Bill Withers, Little Richard and Eddie Van Halen to name but a few.

One lyric in 'Heroes specifically pays tribute to Kenny Rogers: "As a kid I would sing to 'Islands in the Stream,'" regerring to his iconic duet with Dolly Parton from 1983.

Meanwhile, the song also references many icons who have died over the years, including Whitney Houston, Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, Tom Petty and Amy Winehouse.

'Heroes' is included on the deluxe edition of Lady A's 2019 Ocean album, which is out now.