Kevin Bacon teams up for cute duet with daughter Sosie on Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus cover

Picture: Kevin Bacon Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Kevin Bacon is an honorary member of the 'BeyHive'.

Who would've thought that the Footloose icon had an affection for Beyoncé and her music.

That's proved to be the case however, with Kevin Bacon teaming up with his daughter for a cute cover version of one of her recent hits.

Taking to Instagram with his beautiful daughter Sosie in tow, Kevin brought out the acoustic guitar for a sing-a-long of 'II Most Wanted'.

The track features on Beyoncé's new, country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, in which she sings alongside Miley Cyrus.

Serenading their many followers, the father-daughter duo even altered the lyrics to reflect their relationship.

Dad Kevin started by singing: "I'm jumping the gun, but you're still young / But I might not be," with Sosie taking over on the verse with: "And I know who I am when I see your face / You look like an old me."

The cute duo harmonised along with the song's original lyrics, singing "Came out of nowhere, didn't give no warnin' / Pedal so heavy like the two most wanted / And I don't know what you're doin' tonight / But I, I'll be your shotgun rider/ 'Til the day I die."

Though, they did revise some of the lyrics, singing: "Saving your car seat flyin' / Down the 405."

In the caption, Kevin wrote: "A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father-daughter friendly. 😎. #CowboyCarter".

Sosie and her dad proved to be a hit, with followers commenting on the loving bond they share.

"Love this and I adore the way you look at her when she doesn’t even know. Proud dad shows through in every second," one fan wrote.

Sosie Bacon is an actress herself, having recently appeared in the horror movie Smile as well as HBO drama Mare Of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet.

She broke into acting in a film her dad directed at the age of just ten, appearing in Loverboy which also starred her mum Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin and Kyra welcomed Sosie into the world on 15th March 1992, and they recently celebrated their beloved daughter's birthday with typical humour.

Whilst Kevin shared an Instagram post of both him and his daughter dancing away to a cover version of Harry Styles' 'As It Was', mum Kyra posted a goofy photo of Sosie playing with a donkey.

"Happy happy birthday @sosiebacon - may you be surrounded by strange animals forever. Love you 💜", Kyra wrote in her post.