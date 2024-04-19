Kevin Bacon teams up for cute duet with daughter Sosie on Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus cover

19 April 2024, 15:00

Like father like daughter: Kevin Bacon teams up with Sosie for a cute duet of the Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus song 'II Most Wanted'.
Like father like daughter: Kevin Bacon teams up with Sosie for a cute duet of the Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus song 'II Most Wanted'. Picture: Kevin Bacon Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kevin Bacon is an honorary member of the 'BeyHive'.

Who would've thought that the Footloose icon had an affection for Beyoncé and her music.

That's proved to be the case however, with Kevin Bacon teaming up with his daughter for a cute cover version of one of her recent hits.

Taking to Instagram with his beautiful daughter Sosie in tow, Kevin brought out the acoustic guitar for a sing-a-long of 'II Most Wanted'.

The track features on Beyoncé's new, country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, in which she sings alongside Miley Cyrus.

Serenading their many followers, the father-daughter duo even altered the lyrics to reflect their relationship.

Dad Kevin started by singing: "I'm jumping the gun, but you're still young / But I might not be," with Sosie taking over on the verse with: "And I know who I am when I see your face / You look like an old me."

The cute duo harmonised along with the song's original lyrics, singing "Came out of nowhere, didn't give no warnin' / Pedal so heavy like the two most wanted / And I don't know what you're doin' tonight / But I, I'll be your shotgun rider/ 'Til the day I die."

Though, they did revise some of the lyrics, singing: "Saving your car seat flyin' / Down the 405."

In the caption, Kevin wrote: "A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father-daughter friendly. 😎. #CowboyCarter".

Sosie and her dad proved to be a hit, with followers commenting on the loving bond they share.

"Love this and I adore the way you look at her when she doesn’t even know. Proud dad shows through in every second," one fan wrote.

Sosie Bacon is an actress herself, having recently appeared in the horror movie Smile as well as HBO drama Mare Of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet.

She broke into acting in a film her dad directed at the age of just ten, appearing in Loverboy which also starred her mum Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin and Kyra welcomed Sosie into the world on 15th March 1992, and they recently celebrated their beloved daughter's birthday with typical humour.

Whilst Kevin shared an Instagram post of both him and his daughter dancing away to a cover version of Harry Styles' 'As It Was', mum Kyra posted a goofy photo of Sosie playing with a donkey.

"Happy happy birthday @sosiebacon - may you be surrounded by strange animals forever. Love you 💜", Kyra wrote in her post.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Ryan Reynolds has written a heartfelt essay about his friend Michael J Fox, who was recently listed as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024.

Ryan Reynolds pens touching tribute to friend Michael J Fox: "He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly"
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Janson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson duets with country star Chris Janson on Hank Williams Jr classic

Music

Russell Crowe speaks to Smooth Radio

Russell Crowe reveals how friend Michael Parkinson inspired his live music show Indoor Garden Party
Tallulah Willis, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Bruce Willis

John Travolta reflects on Bruce Willis friendship as Pulp Fiction cast reunite for 30th anniversary
Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha

Warwick Davis pays tribute to "favourite human" as wife Samantha dies, aged 53

More on Smooth

Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Listen to Seal's alternative version of ‘Kiss From A Rose’ to celebrate 30th anniversary

Music

Sheridan Smith speaks to Smooth Radio

Sheridan Smith reveals what happened to the lost Bridget Jones stage musical

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

Duran Duran

Dakota Fanning and Tom Cruise co-starred in blockbuster War Of The Worlds nearly twenty years ago, and he's bought her a birthday present every year since.

Tom Cruise's sweet gesture for Dakota Fanning every year since 'War Of The Worlds' revealed
With George's emotional cover of The Beatles' 'The Long And Winding Road', his late mum was clearly in his thoughts.

When George Michael paid tribute to Linda McCartney and his late mum with beautiful Beatles cover

George Michael

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents