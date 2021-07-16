Cast of Footloose now: What happened to the stars of the 1984 film?

Here are what the stars of Footloose are doing now. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

What happened to the original stars of 1984's Footloose? Find out everything about Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and Dianne Wiest...

It’s been 35 years since hit musical Footloose first debuted on the big screen.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably learnt every song off by heart and seriously consider re-training as a professional dancer every time it’s on the TV.

Based on a true story, it tells the story of teenager Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon), who moves to a small town where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing.

So, in a nod to the incredible film, let’s take a look back at what all the cast are up to now…

Kevin Bacon (Ren McCormack)

Kevin Bacon played Ren McCormack in Footloose. Picture: Alamy

While Footloose kicked off his career, Kevin Bacon is now one of the most well-known actors in the business.

His film credits include The Following, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, and X-Men: First Class.

He is also the face of EE mobile network and has made a name for himself by starring in the comical TV adverts.

Lori Singer (Ariel Moore)

Lori Singer played Ariel Moore in Footloose. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Before joining the cast of Footloose, Lori previously starred in the Fame TV series.

She hasn’t had a huge number of roles over the past few years, appearing in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as films Experimenter and The Institute.

The actress received a Golden Globe for her role in the 1993 film Short Cuts, and also performed as a cellist in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. at Carnegie Hall in 2008.

John Lithgow (Reverend Shaw Moore)

John Lithgow played Reverend Shaw Moore in Footloose. Picture: Alamy

Since appearing in Footloose, Lithgow has gone on to star in shows such as Dexter, This is 40 and The Campaign.

The legendary actor has also won two Golden Globe Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Tony Awards, and nominations for two Academy Awards, and four Grammy Awards.

He is also a poet, author, and singer and has released music and written many books for children.

Dianne Wiest (Vi Moore)

Dianne Wiest played Vi Moore in Footloose. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Following the release of Footloose, Dianne Wiest continued to pursue a career in acting.

She worked with Woody Allen on films such as Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets Over Broadway.

Her other credits include The Lost Boys (1987), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Dan in Real Life (2007), Synecdoche, New York (2008), Rabbit Hole (2010), Sisters (2015), Let Them All Talk (2020) and I Care a Lot (2021).

Sarah Jessica Parker (Rusty)

Sarah Jessica Parker played Rusty in Footloose. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after her first big film role in Footloose, Sarah Jessica Parker starred in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Obviously, most of us know her as Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and respective movies.

John Laughlin (Woody)

John Laughlin played Woody in Footloose. Picture: Alamy

Just like his Footloose co-stars, John Laughlin continued to act and has since appeared in Crimes of Passion and The Rock, as well as TV shows Criminal Minds and The Defenders.

Elizabeth Gorcey (Wendy Jo)

Elizabeth Gorcey played Wendy Jo in Footloose. Picture: Getty Images

Elizabeth Gorcey went on to star in shows Teen Wolf, The Trouble with Dick and Max Headroom.

Now, she prefers to work behind the camera, and has directed documentaries such as Adopting Ginny and How Old Is Old.