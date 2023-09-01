Watch Kevin Bacon join Billy Joel on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel and Kevin Bacon are now at zero degrees of separation.

Billy Joel played his first show at Madison Square Garden back in 1978, and stormed the venue on countless occasions before deciding to start a monthly residency there in January 2014.

In the near-decade since he's kept things fresh at his regular homecoming show by inviting all sorts of special guests to join him on stage.

These players have included the likes of ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Foreigner's Mick Jones and Lou Gramm, Sting and Jon Bon Jovi, but earlier this week he introduced a less-likely musician.

Joining the Piano Man on stage on August 29 was actor Kevin Bacon, who joined Joel for versions of 'The Entertainer' and 'You May Be Right'.

Billy Joel (feat. Kevin Bacon) - The Entertainer 8/29/23 MSG Live

While he's best known for his acting roles in movies like Footloose and Flatliners, Bacon also runs a parallel career as a musician.

He has performed alongside his sibling Michael Bacon as The Bacon Brothers.

Billy Joel (w/ Kevin Bacon) - You May Be Right 8/29/23 MSG Live

If you missed the show, worry not, as Joel's next date at Madison Square Garden is on September 10.

Billy announced earlier this summer that he'll wind up his decade-long residency at the venue in July 2024, with what will be his 150th show at the stadium.

Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel share the Madison Square Garden Stagwe. Picture: Getty Images

He's not hanging up his mic just yet though, and as well as his monthly New York sets, Joel is currently on tour with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

UK fans will have to wait a little longer, as Joel admitted that he doesn't know when his "old ass" will be back here after his recent show at London's Hyde Park.