Watch Kevin Bacon join Billy Joel on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden

1 September 2023, 11:11

Billy Joel surprises fans with Joe Jonas duet on 'Uptown Girl' at BST Hyde Park

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel and Kevin Bacon are now at zero degrees of separation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Joel played his first show at Madison Square Garden back in 1978, and stormed the venue on countless occasions before deciding to start a monthly residency there in January 2014.

In the near-decade since he's kept things fresh at his regular homecoming show by inviting all sorts of special guests to join him on stage.

These players have included the likes of ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Foreigner's Mick Jones and Lou Gramm, Sting and Jon Bon Jovi, but earlier this week he introduced a less-likely musician.

Joining the Piano Man on stage on August 29 was actor Kevin Bacon, who joined Joel for versions of 'The Entertainer' and 'You May Be Right'.

Billy Joel (feat. Kevin Bacon) - The Entertainer 8/29/23 MSG Live

While he's best known for his acting roles in movies like Footloose and Flatliners, Bacon also runs a parallel career as a musician.

He has performed alongside his sibling Michael Bacon as The Bacon Brothers.

Billy Joel (w/ Kevin Bacon) - You May Be Right 8/29/23 MSG Live

If you missed the show, worry not, as Joel's next date at Madison Square Garden is on September 10.

Billy announced earlier this summer that he'll wind up his decade-long residency at the venue in July 2024, with what will be his 150th show at the stadium.

Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel share the Madison Square Garden Stagwe
Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel share the Madison Square Garden Stagwe. Picture: Getty Images

He's not hanging up his mic just yet though, and as well as his monthly New York sets, Joel is currently on tour with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

UK fans will have to wait a little longer, as Joel admitted that he doesn't know when his "old ass" will be back here after his recent show at London's Hyde Park.

More from Billy Joel

See more More from Billy Joel

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Billy Joel reveals the origins of We Didn't Start the Fire

Billy Joel reveals 'We Didn't Start the Fire' was "terrible" at first and started out as a "country song"
Joe Jonas and Billy Joel sing 'Uptown Girl' in London

Billy Joel brings out Joe Jonas for 'Uptown Girl' duet at BST Hyde Park - video

The best songs about dads

Father's Day songs: 17 emotional tracks about dads

Song Lists

BST Hyde Park have revealed most of their headliners for 2023.

BST Hyde Park 2023: Lineup, headliners, tickets, dates and start times revealed

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA

Princess Diana had many close relationships with musical stars including George Michael

Princess Diana's cherished friendships with George, Freddie, Bowie and more in pictures

Music

Bananarama in 1984

Bananarama's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27.

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen sing spine-tingling acoustic version of 'Greatest Day' in backstage video

Robbie Williams

Cliff Richard is paying a heartfelt tribute to his late life-long friend Olivia Newton-John with a new album of his greatest hits.

Cliff Richard reveals beautiful tribute to late friend Olivia Newton-John on his forthcoming new album

Olivia Newton-John