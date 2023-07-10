Billy Joel brings out Joe Jonas for 'Uptown Girl' duet at BST Hyde Park - video

Billy Joel surprises fans with Joe Jonas duet on 'Uptown Girl' at BST Hyde Park

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel welcomes a very special guest at his London show.

Billy Joel played a rare UK show at the weekend when he headlined American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday (July 8).

He performed a hits-packed set to a sell-out crowd of 65,000 people, including tracks like 'Always A Woman', 'Piano Man', 'New York State of Mind', 'The Longest Time', 'We Didn't Start The Fire' and more.

Also included in the career-spanning set was Joel's 1983 hit 'Uptown Girl', for which he brought out special guest Joe Jonas.

Joe had teased his arrival on Instagram, saying: "I'm doing something really exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list.

"Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable."

He added: "The sun is officially down or about to be down. I'm just walking to stage.

"My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it? And I'm about to go and join him up there. Wish me luck!"

Opening the set, the 74-year-old Joel had suggested to fans that it may be some time before he returns to the UK again.

"Thank you, London, England! Good to see ya," Billy said.

"I don't get to come here that much. And I'm not sure when this old ass is going to be back again."

Joel played a two-hour set playing 22 songs from across his career.

