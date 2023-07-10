Billy Joel brings out Joe Jonas for 'Uptown Girl' duet at BST Hyde Park - video

10 July 2023, 13:38

Billy Joel surprises fans with Joe Jonas duet on 'Uptown Girl' at BST Hyde Park

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Joel welcomes a very special guest at his London show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Joel played a rare UK show at the weekend when he headlined American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Friday (July 8).

He performed a hits-packed set to a sell-out crowd of 65,000 people, including tracks like 'Always A Woman', 'Piano Man', 'New York State of Mind', 'The Longest Time', 'We Didn't Start The Fire' and more.

Also included in the career-spanning set was Joel's 1983 hit 'Uptown Girl', for which he brought out special guest Joe Jonas.

Joe had teased his arrival on Instagram, saying: "I'm doing something really exciting today. Bucket list. Major bucket list.

"Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable."

Joe Jonas and Billy Joel duet
Joe Jonas and Billy Joel duet. Picture: Dave Hogan / Hogan Media

He added: "The sun is officially down or about to be down. I'm just walking to stage.

"My friend is on his last song. Can you hear it? And I'm about to go and join him up there. Wish me luck!"

Opening the set, the 74-year-old Joel had suggested to fans that it may be some time before he returns to the UK again.

Billy Joel in concert at Hyde Park
Billy Joel in concert at Hyde Park. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you, London, England! Good to see ya," Billy said.

"I don't get to come here that much. And I'm not sure when this old ass is going to be back again."

Joel played a two-hour set playing 22 songs from across his career.

Billy Joel - Celebrating 50 Years of Billy Joel

The full Billy Joel setlist was as follows:

  1. My Life
  2. Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)
  3. The Entertainer
  4. Vienna
  5. Zanzibar
  6. An Innocent Man
  7. The Longest Time
  8. Don't Ask Me Why
  9. New York State of Mind
  10. Allentown
  11. She's Always a Woman
  12. Sometimes a Fantasy
  13. Only the Good Die Young
  14. The River of Dreams
  15. Nessun dorma (Sung by Mike Delguidice)
  16. Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
  17. Piano Man
    Encore:
  18. We Didn't Start the Fire
  19. Uptown Girl (with Joe Jonas)
  20. It's Still Rock and Roll to Me
  21. Big Shot
  22. A Hard Day's Night / You May Be Right

More from Billy Joel

See more More from Billy Joel

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

Billy Joel facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The best songs about dads

Father's Day songs: 17 emotional tracks about dads

Song Lists

BST Hyde Park have revealed most of their headliners for 2023.

BST Hyde Park 2023: Lineup, headliners, tickets, dates and start times revealed

Music

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances

The 20 greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andrew Ridgeley has opened up about the last time he saw best friend and bandmate George Michael.

Andrew Ridgeley reveals what happened the last time he saw George Michael

George Michael

Celine Dion sister has given an update on the singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's sister breaks silence on star's declining health: "She is fighting"

Celine Dion

Elton John - Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Elton John bids emotional farewell at final ever live show after five years on the road

Elton John

Ex-Wham! stars Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael may have only been in a band together for four years, but they took the eighties by storm.

Andrew Ridgeley reveals the status of his relationship with George Michael after Wham! ended

George Michael

Queen's epic Live Aid set tops yet another poll for the best performance of all time.

Queen’s Live Aid set crowned best festival performance ever in new poll by Brits

Queen