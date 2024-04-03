Kyra Sedgwick reveals secret to keeping her marriage with Kevin Bacon fresh after 35 years

Kyra Sedgwick says being "curious about each other" after 35 years of marriage to Kevin Bacon keeps their relationship fresh. Picture: Getty/Kevin Bacon Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They've been married for over 35 years.

More than enough time to get to know your significant other, so much so, that you think you can learn nothing new about them, right?

Not according to Kyra Sedgwick, who says the key to her successful marriage with Kevin Bacon is that they remain "curious about each other".

After marrying in 1988, the actress appeared on US TV show The View and was asked about how she keeps their relationship fresh:

"I think that you've heard every story - you only need to hear the first two words of a story and you're like, 'Oh, it's that story.'"

"But you laugh because, you know ... I do think that you have to, like, remain curious about each other, right? That's important too."

Kyra and Kevin met on the set of PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987, sealing their love for each other by marrying the following year.

Kyra Sedgwick Returns To The Stage In ‘All of Me’ | The View

The happily married pair, who share two children, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last year by sharing gorgeous throwback photos of the two together on Instagram.

The caption reads: "It was 1987- on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love."

Bacon couldn't resist sharing his affections for his beloved wife either, posting a photo of himself kissing Kyra's head as they cuddled together on a chair. "35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary," Kevin wrote.

Kyra and Kevin have made a pleasant habit of posting goofy videos of themselves on social media, dancing to the Footloose theme, one of the films that catapulted Bacon into Hollywood superstardom.

"He literally made me wear his pants and his shirt and his Crocs for that," Sedgwick joked after being asked about the skit on The View.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 2023. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

During the interview, Kyra also divulged details of hers and Kevin's upcoming movie, Connescence, their first film as co-stars together since 2004's Cavedweller and The Woodsman.

"I think the thing that you have to hide is the fact that you’ve known each other for 35 years," she said when asked about how they play love interests as a married couple.

"You're usually playing strangers who meet," which must be harder than it looks acting as though your husband of nearly forty years is a total stranger.

"It's a rom-com - it's far from coming out so don't go looking for it yet - and hopefully we're good enough actors that you will believe us and buy into these characters," Sedgwick added. And of course you will, because it's not us at all."