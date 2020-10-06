Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died after cancer battle, aged 65

Eddie Van Halen in 1991. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Eddie Van Halen, one of the world's most famous rock guitarists, has died at the age of 65.

The Dutch-American musician, best known for co-founding his namesake band Van Halen, had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

His son Wolfgang paid tribute on social media, describing him as the best father he could ever ask for.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," his son wrote.

Van Halen reportedly died at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday (October 6), surrounded by his family.

Eddie and his drummer brother Alex Van Halen formed a band in 1972, and two years later they changed its name to simply Van Halen.

Their most famous lineup also included singer David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony, and they sold over 10 million records worldwide. Perhaps their most famous song was the infectious 1984 classic 'Jump'.

Eddie Van Halen was known for his impressive guitar skills, and in 2012 was voted number one in Guitar World magazine's poll for 'The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time'.

He also played the famous guitar riff in Michael Jackson's song 'Beat It'.