Who is Riley Green? Age, relationships, reality TV career and more revealed

Riley Green has always been passionate about music. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The country music star is bringing his tour to the UK in 2025.

Riley Green is one of country music’s hottest rising stars.

With hits including ‘Different ‘Round Here’, ‘Damn Good Day to Leave’ and ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’, the singer-songwriter's three albums have all led the former college footballer to fame.

Riley released his first self-titled EP in 2013, but it’s safe to say country music has always been a passion of Riley’s.

That said, the musician first rose to wider public attention with an appearance on reality TV in 2014.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Here’s everything you need to know about the Way Out Here artist...

How old is Riley Green and where is he from?

Riley Green is 36 years old.

The ‘There Was This Girl’ singer was born on October 18, 1988 in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Riley Green is from Jacksonville Alabama. Picture: Getty

Riley attended Jacksonville University from 2007 to 2009, where he was a Quarterback for the college’s NCAA football team.

What reality show was Riley Green on?

In 2014, Riley appeared on the fourth season of Redneck Island.

He later appeared again on the show's fifth and final season in 2016.

On the show, 24 Americans from Southern and rural backgrounds were made to face each other in various wilderness survival challenges, somewhat similar to other reality shows such as Survivor or the more showbiz I’m A Celebrity.

Riley used his time on the show to promote his fledgling music career, and the experience was a success.

While he wasn't successful during his first appearance on the show, Riley later returned to the show as a fan-favourite contestant and took home its $100,000 prize!

Riley Green - Don't Mind If I Do (The Voice Finale) ft. Ella Langley

How did Riley Green get his start in music?

Growing up, Riley was introduced to performing by his grandfather who ran a music hall called the Golden Saw.

Inspired by the local country musicians he saw performing in this space, the star-in-waiting took up the acoustic guitar and began penning songs of his own.

As well as playing American football while at college, Riley dedicated much of his time to performing, and played at lots of local venues before he began to make waves around the national country scene in the early 2010s.

What are Riley Green’s biggest songs?

Riley's three albums have produced lots of hits. Picture: Getty

‘Different ‘Round Here’

‘There Was This Girl

‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’

Ella Langley’s ‘you look like you love me’ feat. Riley Green

‘Worst Way’

‘Hell Of A Way To Go’

‘When She Comes Home Tonight’

‘Hell Of A Way To Go’

‘Don’t Mind If I Do’

Is Riley Green in a relationship?

Riley Green keeps his personal life private, meaning it’s unclear whether or not the artist is in a relationship at the moment.

When asked about his eligible bachelor status by Taste of Country in 2023, the star said: “I'm pretty ineligible in the sense of how busy I am on the road.

Riley Green - Different ‘Round Here (Live)

“I think that's why it's so tough to settle down. You're spending a couple days on the road – I don't know how many girls are okay with that.”

The ‘Jesus Saves’ singer has been linked to several women over the years, including his regular collaborator Ella Langley.

However, Riley recently commented on this relationship rumour and confirmed that he and Ella are not dating.

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

Speaking on Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s Viall Files podcast in December 2024, Riley described the pair as “strictly friends”.

Ella has also denied the dating rumours, telling Taste of Country, “We’re not dating, we’re just good friends.”

In the past, Riley has also been linked to fellow country musician Jessica Lynn, but this rumour is also untrue.

Jessica is married to guitarist Steven Sterlacci, and like Ella, she is simply another of Riley’s country music-related friends.

What are Riley Green’s 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates?

Riley Green will be performing across venues in the UK and Ireland in September 2025.

Riley Green’s UK and Ireland tour dates are:

September 11 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 15 – Manchester, Academy

September 16 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

September 18 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

September 19 – Dublin, 3Olympia

Riley at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Announcing his tour in December 2024, Riley thanked fans for how they had supported him during his first overseas performance at BST Hyde Park that summer.

“Our show at Hyde Park this summer was the first one outside North America and we met a lot of great fans.

We’re excited to come back and see more of the UK and Ireland,” he said.