Riley Green announces UK and Ireland tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more revealed

Riley Green performed outside of North America for the first time this summer. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Riley Green is bringing his 'Damn Country Music Tour' across the pond.

Riley Green is looking forward to performing his country hits to fans in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The ‘There Was This Girl’ singer, who released his third studio album Don’t Mind If I Do in October 2024, performed his first show outside of North America at BST Hyde Park this summer, and the crowds clearly made a positive impression.

Revealing his 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates today (December 3), the multi-platinum singer-songwriter celebrated: “Our show at Hyde Park this summer was the first one outside North America and we met a lot of great fans.

“We’re excited to come back and see more of the UK and Ireland,” he added.

Riley will return to London for the first of his just-announced show dates, where he will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 11.

The ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ singer will then head to Birmingham’s O2 Academy, followed by Manchester’s Academy, Glasgow’s O2 Academy, Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, and finally Dublin’s 3Olympia.

Riley’s tour celebrates his third studio album, but also incorporates many of the hit songs from his first two albums as well.

Tickets will go on sale for the country star’s UK and Ireland dates on Friday, December 6 at 9am. An artist presale will be available from Wednesday, December 4.

Riley Green UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates

September 11 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 15 – Manchester, Academy

September 16 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

September 18 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

September 19 – Dublin, 3Olympia

Riley is heading across the pond for shows in 2025. Picture: Getty

During his visit to the UK this summer, Riley visited Smooth to discuss his then upcoming Independence Day Hyde Park show and October album release.

Chatting about his collaboration with Ella Langley on her single ‘You Look Like You Love Me’, and later on his own album’s titular track, Riley said: “Ella's from Alabama, where I'm from, and I've always heard her name... She's got a great voice, very country, which I enjoy.”

