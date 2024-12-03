Riley Green announces UK and Ireland tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more revealed

3 December 2024, 11:28

Riley Green singing and playing guitar on stage
Riley Green performed outside of North America for the first time this summer. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Riley Green is bringing his 'Damn Country Music Tour' across the pond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Riley Green is looking forward to performing his country hits to fans in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The ‘There Was This Girl’ singer, who released his third studio album Don’t Mind If I Do in October 2024, performed his first show outside of North America at BST Hyde Park this summer, and the crowds clearly made a positive impression.

Revealing his 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates today (December 3), the multi-platinum singer-songwriter celebrated: “Our show at Hyde Park this summer was the first one outside North America and we met a lot of great fans.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

“We’re excited to come back and see more of the UK and Ireland,” he added.

Riley will return to London for the first of his just-announced show dates, where he will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 11.

The ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ singer will then head to Birmingham’s O2 Academy, followed by Manchester’s Academy, Glasgow’s O2 Academy, Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, and finally Dublin’s 3Olympia.

Ella Langley and Riley Green - You Look Like You Love Me (Live From CMA Awards 2024)

Riley’s tour celebrates his third studio album, but also incorporates many of the hit songs from his first two albums as well.

Tickets will go on sale for the country star’s UK and Ireland dates on Friday, December 6 at 9am. An artist presale will be available from Wednesday, December 4.

Riley Green UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates

September 11 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 15 – Manchester, Academy

September 16 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

September 18 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

September 19 – Dublin, 3Olympia

Riley Green on a stage playing guitar
Riley is heading across the pond for shows in 2025. Picture: Getty

During his visit to the UK this summer, Riley visited Smooth to discuss his then upcoming Independence Day Hyde Park show and October album release.

Chatting about his collaboration with Ella Langley on her single ‘You Look Like You Love Me’, and later on his own album’s titular track, Riley said: “Ella's from Alabama, where I'm from, and I've always heard her name... She's got a great voice, very country, which I enjoy.”

For more information about Riley’s UK and Ireland tour and to get tickets, visit Riley Green’s website and/or Live Nation.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Zach Bryan performing live in 2024. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan facts: Age, relationships, national service, and career revealed

Fact Profiles

Morgan Wallen crowned Entertainer of the Year and Chris Stapleton wins big at CMA Awards 2024 – full list of winners

Morgan Wallen crowned Entertainer of the Year and Chris Stapleton wins big at CMA Awards 2024 – full list of winners
Ringo Starr and Alison Krauss

Listen to Ringo Starr's new country collaboration with Alison Krauss

Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce team up for new Christmas song – listen here!

Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce team up for new Christmas song – listen here!

Michael Bublé

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani would "love" to do a country duets album with her husband Blake Shelton

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts

Sting's playing the guitar in stage

Sting adds more intimate UK shows to 2025 world tour: Dates, venues, ticket details and more

Sting

George Michael singing on stage and with others at the Band Aid recording

How George Michael transformed Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' with one note

George Michael

Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Queen

A snowman in some snow

Frosty the Snowman: Story, lyrics, covers and more explained

Song Facts

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents