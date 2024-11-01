Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025

Australian actor Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Always expect the unexpected.

At least that seems to be the case with 2025's edition of BST Hyde Park, as Hollywood A-list star Hugh Jackman has been announced as the latest headliner.

In somewhat of a curveball for the festival, it'll mark the actor's first return to a UK stage in five years.

And what an event to headline - the Great Oak Stage won't have seen anything like it when 'Wolverine' comes to town.

Dubbed 'From London With Love', Hugh Jackman is set to perform a medley of theatre classics accompanied by a live orchestra.

The show has promised to feature Jackman performing songs from beloved musicals including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, The Music Man, and various other surprises for his legions of fans.

It's billed as a UK exclusive, with numerous other stars set to join him on the day.

Hugh Jackman performed a song from The Greatest Showman at the BRIT Awards in 2019. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Though it might seem strange to the average concert goer seeing Jackman top the bill, he's no stranger to singing in front of audiences.

With an illustrious acting career spanning three decades, he's best known for portraying the comic book character Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, with Deadpool & Wolverine being the most recent entry.

Hugh started his career in musical theatre however, starring as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in Australia.

He was then nominated for an Olivier Award for his turn in the West End's Oklahoma! before winning a Tony Award for Broadway's The Boy From Oz.

After establishing himself as a Hollywood superstar, Jackman returned to musicals in 2012 with the film version of Les Miserables, and again in 2017 with The Greatest Showman.

In 2021, he returned to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man, which was a box office success and ran until 2023.

Hugh Jackman will be bringing songs from various musicals to the Great Oak Stage. Picture: Press Release

Hugh Jackman will be joining fellow BST Hyde Park headliners in Jeff Lynne's ELO and Zach Bryan next year, the latter of which who will headline two dates given the phenomenal demand.

He's the latest name in a long line of icons across music, film, and theatre to take to the Great Oak Stage.

BST Hyde Park has invited the likes of Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Carole King, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Take That, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and Lionel Richie have all headlined since it started in 2013.

The actor will headline the summer outdoor festival on Sunday 6th July 2025.

Tickets go on general sale at 10:00 on Wednesday 6th November, and will be available here. Alternatively, Amex customers can access a pre-sale from 14:30pm today (Friday 1st November).