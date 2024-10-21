Jeff Lynne's ELO to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 in historic final ever concert

21 October 2024, 11:20

Jeff Lynne's ELO are finally calling time on their journey at BST Hyde Park in 2025.
Picture: Press Release/Getty

By Thomas Edward

They're waving goodbye with a bang.

Jeff Lynne's ELO (i.e. the Electric Light Orchestra) are heading back to Hyde Park in 2025 for a very special concert.

Named the first headliner of many at next year's BST Hyde Park, it'll also be the group's final ever live performance.

As one of the UK's most beloved band since their formation in the seventies, Lynne is calling time on ELO.

With major hits like 'Evil Woman', 'Livin' Thing', 'Strange Magic', and of course 'Mr. Blue Sky', ELO became one of the most successful acts of an era.

Now it's been announced that after they finish their US Over and Out tour, the band will land in Hyde Park to bid their loyal fans farewell.

It started in Birmingham for Lynne all those years ago, and he's ending the journey at the historic park in London's capital.

Jeff Lynne's ELO at a recent concert in Boston, US. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Jeff Lynne's ELO at a recent concert in Boston, US. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014”, explains Jeff Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show."

We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

BST Hyde Park has welcomed a series of music legends to perform to 60,000 fans in recent years.

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Carole King, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Take That, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and Lionel Richie have all headlined since it started in 2013.

Now Jeff Lynne's ELO is the latest iconic group to join this illustrious list.

They'll take to the Great Oak Stage on Sunday 13th July 2025, and will be joined by a roster of incredible acts on the day.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 09:00 this Friday, 25th October - click here to buy yours.

Jeff Lynne's ELO will wave goodbye at their final ever concert next July.
Picture: Press Release

As well as co-founding the Electric Light Orchestra, Lynne has also gone on to perform with a host of music legends throughout his career.

He featured in folk-rock supergroup Traveling Wilburys alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty during the eighties.

Lynne has also gone on to work with the likes of Bryan Adams, the Eagles' Joe Walsh, and even Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr when he co-produced The Beatles' final singles.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents (BST Hyde Park) said in a statement: “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over."

"The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years."

"Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

