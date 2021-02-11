Roy Orbison facts: Singer's wife, children, songs and why he always wore glasses explained

11 February 2021, 12:38

Roy Orbison
Roy Orbison. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Roy Orbison was one of the rock and roll's most popular and successful artists ever.

Thanks to his trademark passionate vocal style, dark ballads and distinctive sunglasses, he was a hugely influential singer and composer.

Roy Orbison's music has been described as operatic, giving him the nicknames 'the Caruso of Rock' and 'the Big O'.

He was one of the first male rock and roll stars to show vulnerability at a time when it was the norm to project strong masculinity. He was also known for his shyness and stage fright, which he attempted to battle by wearing dark sunglasses.

Roy started out as a rockabilly and country-and-western singer, and he soon found success in the early 1960s with hits including 'Only the Lonely', 'Running Scared', 'Crying', 'In Dreams' and 'Oh, Pretty Woman'.

Due to a number of personal tragedies, his career nosedived. However, he found new popularity in the 1980s thanks to successful cover versions of his songs.

In 1988, he co-founded the Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne, and a new album of songs - such as 1989's 'You Got It' - proved to be very successful, even after his death.

1990's hit romcom Pretty Woman also helped cement his popularity when the film was named after and used his famous song.

  1. Where was Roy Orbison from and when he was born?

    Roy Orbison in 1959
    Roy Orbison in 1959. Picture: Getty

    Roy Orbison was born on April 23, 1936 in Vernon, Texas.

    He was the middle son of parents Orbie Lee Orbison (1913–1984), an oil well driller and car mechanic, and nurse Nadine Vesta Shults (1913-1992).

  2. Why did Roy Orbison wear dark sunglasses?

    Roy Orbison with his trademark sunglasses
    Roy Orbison with his trademark sunglasses. Picture: Getty

    It was said that all the Orbison children had poor eyesight growing up.

    Roy used thick corrective lenses from an early age, and was self-conscious about his appearance. He began dyeing his almost-white hair black when he was still a young boy.

    He was known to be quiet, self-effacing, and was also very polite.

    Roy Orbison without his glasses
    Roy Orbison without his glasses. Picture: Getty

    After leaving his normal thick eyeglasses on an aeroplane in 1963, while on tour with the Beatles, Roy was forced to wear his prescription Wayfarer sunglasses on stage, and found that he actually preferred them.

    He wore sunglasses to help him hide to an extent, according to his biographers. The sunglasses led some people to assume he was blind.

  3. When did Roy Orbison pass away?

    In 1988, Orbison was enjoying a career resurgence, and was intending on writing an autobiography and hoped Martin Sheen would play him in a biopic.

    In November 1988, his album Mystery Girl was completed, and the Traveling Wilburys' first album was a success.

    He had told Johnny Cash that he was experiencing chest pains. He travelled to Europe to receive an award, and played a show in Antwerp.

    A few days later, a manager at a club in Boston was worried about Orbison's health, but the singer completed his gig.

    He performed at the Front Row Theater in Ohio, on December 4. He then returned home in Hendersonville to rest for a few days before flying to London to film two more videos.

    On December 6, 1988, he flew model airplanes with his sons and had dinner at his mother's home. Later that day, he died of a heart attack, at the age of 52.

  4. Was Roy Orbison married?

    Roy Orbison and first wife Claudette, and son Roy Jr in 1964
    Roy Orbison and first wife Claudette, and son Roy Jr in 1964. Picture: Getty

    Roy Orbison married his girlfriend Claudette Frady in 1957, but divorced in 1964 due to her infidelities. However, they reconciled 10 months later, but divorced once again in 1966.

    On March 25, 1969, Orbison married German teenager Barbara Jakobs, and they stayed married until his death in 1988.

    Roy Orbison and wife Barbara and son Roy Jr in 1972
    Roy Orbison and wife Barbara and son Roy Jr in 1972. Picture: Getty

    Barbara was a German-born United States-based entrepreneur and music producer. She died at the age of 60 in 2011 from pancreatic cancer, exactly 23 years after the death of her husband.

  5. What happened to Roy Orbison's children?

    Roy Orbison's sons Alex, Wesley and Roy Jr in 2017
    Roy Orbison's sons Alex, Wesley and Roy Jr in 2017. Picture: Getty

    Orbison's two eldest sons with Claudette - Roy DeWayne and Anthony King - tragically died as children due to a house fire at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, while he was playing in Bournemouth in the UK.

    Wesley (born 1965), his youngest son with Claudette, was raised by Orbison's parents.

    Orbison and Barbara had a son (Roy Kelton) in 1970 and a second (Alexander) in 1975.

    Alex, also known as Orbi, is a drummer, writer, director, and film producer. He is also president of Still Working Music Group, a publishing company, and president and co-founder of Roy's Boys LLC, where he manages his father's legacy alongside his brothers.

    Roy Orbison Jr is also a musician and record producer. He co-produced the album Roy Orbison: The Ultimate Collection.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Barbra Streisand

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury facts: Queen singer's age, teeth, real name, relationships and more explained

Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury playing the drums during a rehearsal for Queen's News Of The World tour at Shepperton Studios in October 1977.

Queen: Rare video of Freddie Mercury playing the drums at a band rehearsal in 1977 is phenomenal

Freddie Mercury

Morgan Wallen apologises for using a racial slur

Morgan Wallen releases apology video after racial slur and asks fans to not defend him

Country

Bruce Springsteen was arrested three months ago for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, officials have said.

Bruce Springsteen arrested and charged with drink-driving in New Jersey

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?