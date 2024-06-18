Sir Ian McKellen hospitalised after falling off stage during West End performance

Ian McKellen in Player Kings. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The veteran actor is said to be in "good spirits" after the incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Ian McKellen will be back on stage soon after falling off stage during a live performance.

The actor appeared to lose his footing during a fight scene in Player Kings at the Noël Coward in London.

McKellen was hospitalised after the incident and the rest of the night's performance was cancelled, but the injuries to the 85-year-old actor thankfully don't appear to be too serious.

While tonight's performance will not take place, McKellen will return for the next planned show tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19).

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits," a spokesperson told Sky News.

Ian McKellen in London in April 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow."

"Sir Ian - who plays John Falstaff - had been circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy when I saw him fall off the front of the stage," Aleks Phillips told BBC News.

"It happened so quickly that at first it appeared to be part of the performance. But the actor cried out and staff rushed to help."