Ian McKellen facts: Actor's age, family, relationships, and biggest movies revealed

Ian McKellen in 2009. Picture: Getty

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the world's most celebrated actors.

The English actor's career spans seven decades, and is a true British cultural icon.

Ian McKellen has won seven Laurence Olivier Awards, a Tony Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

He began his professional career in 1961 at the Belgrade Theatre, and four years later made his first West End appearance.

In 1969, he joined the Prospect Theatre Company to play the lead roles in Shakespeare's Richard II and Marlowe's Edward II, becoming one of the country's best classical actors.

In the 1970s, he was a regular with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre of Great Britain. In 1981, he earned his first Tony Award for Best Actor for Antonio Salieri in Amadeus.

Since the 1990s, McKellen has found worldwide fame for his film roles, including Richard III, as Magneto in the X-Men films, and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

McKellen was knighted in the 1980 New Year Honours for services to the performing arts, and made a Companion of Honour for services to drama and to equality in 2008.