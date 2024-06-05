Patrick Stewart facts: Star Trek actor's age, wife, children, films and career explained

Patrick Stewart, a distinguished figure in the world of entertainment, has captivated audiences for decades.

His journey from a working-class background to international stardom is a testament to his exceptional talent and perseverance.

Best known for his iconic roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, Sir Patrick Stewart’s career spans theatre, TV, and film, showcasing his remarkable range and dedication to his craft.

His contributions to the arts have not only earned him critical acclaim but also endeared him to fans worldwide, solidifying his status as a beloved and influential actor.

How old is Patrick Stewart and where was he born? Patrick Stewart in 1993. Picture: Getty Patrick Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, and he celebrated his 83rd birthday in 2023. He was born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire. He was born to parents Alfred Stewart and Gladys Stewart (née Barrowclough). His father, Alfred, served in the British Army and later worked as a laborer and postman. His mother, Gladys, was a textile worker and a weaver. Patrick has two older brothers, Geoffrey Stewart (who died in 1974) and Trevor Stewart.

How did he get his start in acting? Patrick Stewart in 1988. Picture: Getty Patrick Stewart's journey into acting began in his school years, where he developed a passion for performance. He was encouraged by Cecil Dormand, an English teacher who saw potential in him and introduced him to Shakespeare. This early influence led Stewart to join local drama groups and participate in school productions. At the age of 15, Stewart left school to work as a junior reporter for a local newspaper, the Mirfield & District Reporter. However, his love for acting persisted, and he spent his weekends and evenings performing with amateur dramatics groups. Realizing his true calling, he left journalism to pursue a career in acting. In 1957, Stewart won a scholarship to attend the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, one of the most prestigious drama schools in the UK. His time there honed his craft and set the stage for a professional career. After graduating, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, where he spent many years performing and refining his skills in classical theatre.

What are his most famous roles? Patrick Stewart in Star Trek Generations. Picture: Alamy Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Stewart portrayed the wise and diplomatic captain of the starship Enterprise from 1987 to 1994, reprising the role in subsequent Star Trek films and the series Star Trek: Picard. Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series: Stewart brought to life the powerful telepath and leader of the X-Men in multiple films from 2000 to 2017, becoming a central figure in the popular superhero franchise. He would often appear alongside Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and his friend Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto). Claudius in Hamlet: Stewart’s performance as Claudius in various productions of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, including notable ones with the Royal Shakespeare Company, has been widely acclaimed. Sejanus in I, Claudius: In this classic 1976 BBC TV series, Stewart played the ambitious and ruthless Roman soldier, gaining critical recognition for his role. Patrick Stewart with his X-Men castmate Ian McKellen. Picture: Getty King Lear in King Lear: Stewart’s portrayal of the tragic king in numerous stage productions has been hailed as one of his finest performances, showcasing his depth and versatility as a Shakespearean actor. Gurney Halleck in Dune: Stewart played the loyal warrior and weapons master in David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel. Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol: Stewart's one-man stage performance of Charles Dickens' classic tale, which he also adapted for television in 1999, is highly acclaimed.