Hugh Jackman's wife breaks silence on split with star after 27 years of marriage

27 September 2023, 15:26

Huge Jackman's wife has broken her silence for the first time following the announcement of the couple's split after 27-years of marriage.
Huge Jackman's wife has broken her silence for the first time following the announcement of the couple's split after 27-years of marriage. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The pair announced they were separating in a joint statement earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hugh Jackman's wife has broken her silence for the first time following the announcement of the couple's split after 27 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, and Hugh Jackman, 54, officially confirmed their separation, yet the pair have remained silent on the split.

However, an accidental phone call by two Australian presenters unintentionally caused Deborah to speak for the first time about the news.

Earlier this month, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, and Hugh Jackman, 54, officially confirmed their separation, yet the pair have remained silent on the split.
Earlier this month, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, and Hugh Jackman, 54, officially confirmed their separation, yet the pair have remained silent on the split. Picture: Getty
An accidental phone call by two Australian presenters unintentionally caused Deborah to speak for the first time about the news.
An accidental phone call by two Australian presenters unintentionally caused Deborah to speak for the first time about the news. Picture: Getty

This revelation came about when Australian radio duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson unintentionally reached out to the actress.

While on air, the hosts explained that they had inadvertently dialled the number of the 67-year-old star, with Sandilands emphasising, "We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous. Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up."

Henderson added, "We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it.

"We love you, we hope you’re well."

Furness responded graciously, saying, "Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet."

Jackman and his wife had been married since 1996, and together they have two adopted children – a 23-year-old son named Oscar and an 18-year-old daughter named Ava.
Jackman and his wife had been married since 1996, and together they have two adopted children – a 23-year-old son named Oscar and an 18-year-old daughter named Ava. Picture: Getty

Hugh Jackman interview: Marriage, missing Olivia Newton-John and more

Sandilands then expressed his reservations, stating, "I just feel it’s too soon. I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat."

Furness, in gratitude, replied, "Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it," before concluding the call.

Jackman and his wife had been married since 1996, and together they have two adopted children – a 23-year-old son named Oscar and an 18-year-old daughter named Ava.

The couple, who met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995 and tied the knot a year later, shared a statement with People magazine on September 15, 2023, confirming their decision to part ways.

The couple, who met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995 and tied the knot a year later, shared a statement with People magazine on September 15, 2023, confirming their decision to part ways.
The couple, who met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995 and tied the knot a year later, shared a statement with People magazine on September 15, 2023, confirming their decision to part ways. Picture: Getty

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement read.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The statement was signed by both Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee and added that it was the "sole statement either of us will make."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The best podcasts of 2023

The 10 best podcasts of 2023

Podcasts

Keely Shaye Smith and husband Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan pays beautiful tribute to wife Keely and recalls their first meeting as she turns 60
Bruce Willis' daughters, Scout and Tallulah, have expressed their support for his wife, Emma Heming, following her heartfelt update on the actor's battle with dementia.

Bruce Willis' daughters praise actor's wife Emma as she opens about her struggles with his dementia
Bruce Willis' wife Emma has revealed that the actor may not comprehend the seriousness of his condition.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals it's "hard to know" if actor is even aware of his dementia condition
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford's whirlwind romance and marriage revisted: A relationship timeline

More on Smooth

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters Audrey, Gracie and Maggie

Tim McGraw shares adorable throwback photo of his kids for National Daughters Day

Country

Thompson Twins were one of the biggest UK acts of the 1980s, even appearing at Live Aid. But one of their band mates turned their back on fame for a different life.

Why Thompson Twins star turned back on fame after Live Aid stardom for simple life

Music

Myleene Klass's new Global Podast

Myleene Klass launches new podcast They Don't Teach This At School with celebrity guests

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue reveals surprising favourite duet partner across incredible 35-year career

Music

An unearthed video shows the singer performing one of his greatest hits, 'Every Breath You Take' accompanied by a local Italian band and a crowd of delighted locals.

Incredible moment Sting performs 'Every Breath You Take' with a local Italian band

Sting

Coldplay invited Canadian legend Bryan Adams to sing in front of his hometown crowd at a recent concert in Vancouver.

Bryan Adams joins Coldplay for epic rendition of 'Everything I Do' at Vancouver concert

Bryan Adams

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry