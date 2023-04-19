Andrew Lloyd Webber opens up about death son Nicholas after paying tribute to him on Broadway

19 April 2023, 13:21

"Nothing’s worse for a parent than the death of a child." Andrew has said.
"Nothing’s worse for a parent than the death of a child." Andrew has said. Picture: Getty

Nicholas Lloyd Webber lost his battle to cancer at the age of just 43.

The eldest son of legendary composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber died on 25th March 2023, after being diagnosed with gastric cancer only 18 months ago.

Nicholas had a fruitful career and followed in his famous father's footsteps, becoming a composer himself and scoring the television drama Love, Lies And Records and a live theatrical version of The Little Prince.

Understandably, his Oscar-winning dad Andrew said he was "totally bereft" in a statement announcing the passing of his firstborn son.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital."

"His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft." Lloyd Webber wrote on Twitter.

In a touching tribute to his late son, Andrew honoured Nicholas by dedicating the final Broadway performance of The Phantom of the Opera to him.

Now, he's opened up about the immeasurable loss, detailing the final moments he shared beside Nicholas before he passed.

After an impressive, 35-year-long stint on New York City's Midtown Manhattan, the curtain closed on Broadway's longest-running show on Sunday 16th April 2023.

In a video shared on the official Twitter account for The Phantom Of The Opera, audience members and the cast and crew members could be seen cheering and congratulating as confetti poured down..

Andrew was then welcomed to the stage for a speech, where he celebrated his show's incredible run, whilst also taking the time to commemorate the life of his son Nicholas.

"I hope you won’t mind if I dedicate this performance to my son. … When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music."

Of course, the audience obliged Andrew and came together to pay tribute to the eldest son he recently lost.

The composer’s ex-wife and original cast member, Sarah Brightman added: "When Andrew was writing it, he was right there, so his soul is with us. Nick, we love you very much."

Andrew has now penned a raw, heartbreaking open letter - which has been published in The New York Times - that opens up on his final moments next to Nicholas.

Andrew with his wife Madeleine and Nicholas in 2007. (Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage)
Andrew with his wife Madeleine and Nicholas in 2007. (Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage). Picture: Getty
Andrew Lloyd Webber with then-wife Sarah Brightman, daughter Imogen, and son Nicholas in 1990.
Andrew Lloyd Webber with then-wife Sarah Brightman, daughter Imogen, and son Nicholas in 1990. Picture: Getty

He wrote: "'An apple a day, if well aimed, keeps the doctor away'. I was speaking in P.G. Wodehouse quotes with my eldest son, Nick, who was in hospice, where he was being treated for cancer just days ago."

"'Here’s one for you,” said Nick, laughing. He had surmised that, after bulletins from New York, his father, as Wodehouse might have put it, was less than gruntled."

"'Has anybody ever seen a dramatic critic in the daytime? Of course not. They come out after dark, up to no good.' We hugged and said our goodbyes.

"The next day, my son died. Nothing’s worse for a parent than the death of a child."

Ended on a hopeful note, even in the midst of the pain and grief he's feeling, whilst calling time on his most successful show.

"This has been a season of goodbyes, personal and public" Andrew confessed, referencing both the closure of The Phantom Of The Opera and the loss of Nicholas.

"With the curtain now fallen in New York on the musical that has been the biggest of my career, I passionately pray that Broadway rediscovers the appetite for new scores and original work that made me so excited when I was, as Hal (Prince, his collaborator) always called me, a kid."

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Simon Cowell was brought to tears by a London teenager during Sunday night's (April 16) episode of Britain's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell moved to tears by teen singer on BGT: 'One of the best voices I’ve ever heard'

Britain's Got Talent

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor is undergoing a new form of treatment and it's 'giving him hope,' his bandmate has disclosed.

Duran Duran's John Taylor gives update on Andy Taylor's terminal cancer battle: 'He has hope'

Duran Duran

David Bowie and Elton John took 'star power' to a whole new level. So why did they stop being friends so suddenly?

Why did Elton John and David Bowie suddenly stop being friends?

Elton John

Concert For Linda celebrated the life and work of Linda McCartney after she lost her battle to cancer in 1998.

Concert For Linda: Remembering Paul McCartney's loving tribute to wife Linda after she died

Paul McCartney

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2023

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2023: How to listen to the countdown

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother