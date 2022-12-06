Neil Diamond comes out of retirement to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans on Broadway

6 December 2022, 12:46

By Mayer Nissim

Neil Diamond retired from touring a few years ago, but is still on hand for the occasional rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neil Diamond retired from touring a few years back after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

While the 81-year-old isn't up to full-length jaunts, he's still more than capable of knocking it out the park with one-off performances, and he proved that on Sunday (December 4) with a fine rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

The singer-songwriter played his 1969 signature song at The Broadhurst Theater on Broadway.

Diamond was present for the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, a new musical based on his life and work.

Neil was flanked by his third wife Katie McNeil for the performance, his first in his native New York City in five years.

Before its Broadway opening, the play had a four-week run over the summer at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston.

The play is named after Diamond's tenth studio album Beautiful Noise, which was released in 1976 and included the hit single If 'You Know What I Mean'.

A Beautiful Noise stars Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby as Neil, with Robyn Hurder playing his second wife Marcia and Linda Powell playing The Doctor.

Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway
Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway. Picture: Getty Images

A Beautiful Noise is set in a therapy session and features Diamond reacting to his lyrics as read by the Doctor from a second-hand copy of The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond.

It was written by Anthony McCarten and produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Around the time of its short Boston run earlier this year, Diamond was joined by Swenson for a performance of 'Sweet Caroline' during a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

More from Neil Diamond

See more More from Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Neil Diamond in 2005

Neil Diamond facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Neil Diamond's comeback

Neil Diamond makes rare public appearance and sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans

Watch England players sing 'Sweet Caroline' with fans as Neil Diamond sends them video message

Watch England players sing 'Sweet Caroline' with fans as Neil Diamond sends them video message
England fans have adopted Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'

Neil Diamond supports England fans' use of 'Sweet Caroline': "I hope you do it again"

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Buble is heading out on tour

Michael Buble announces first UK tour in four years - tickets and more dates revealed

Michael Bublé

Queen: We Will Rock You

Queen musical We Will Rock You is coming back to the West End 21 years after its debut

Queen

Santa Claus

The Story of... 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town'

Christmas

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...

Seal's best songs ever

Seal's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists