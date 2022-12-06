Neil Diamond comes out of retirement to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans on Broadway

By Mayer Nissim

Neil Diamond retired from touring a few years ago, but is still on hand for the occasional rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

Neil Diamond retired from touring a few years back after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

While the 81-year-old isn't up to full-length jaunts, he's still more than capable of knocking it out the park with one-off performances, and he proved that on Sunday (December 4) with a fine rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

The singer-songwriter played his 1969 signature song at The Broadhurst Theater on Broadway.

Diamond was present for the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, a new musical based on his life and work.

Neil was flanked by his third wife Katie McNeil for the performance, his first in his native New York City in five years.

Before its Broadway opening, the play had a four-week run over the summer at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston.

The play is named after Diamond's tenth studio album Beautiful Noise, which was released in 1976 and included the hit single If 'You Know What I Mean'.

A Beautiful Noise stars Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby as Neil, with Robyn Hurder playing his second wife Marcia and Linda Powell playing The Doctor.

Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway. Picture: Getty Images

A Beautiful Noise is set in a therapy session and features Diamond reacting to his lyrics as read by the Doctor from a second-hand copy of The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond.

It was written by Anthony McCarten and produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Around the time of its short Boston run earlier this year, Diamond was joined by Swenson for a performance of 'Sweet Caroline' during a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.