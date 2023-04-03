Neil Diamond interview: Star reveals he only accepted 2018 Parkinson's diagnosis 'a few weeks ago'

3 April 2023, 13:08

The 'Sweet Caroline' singer, 82, has revealed he's only came to terms with his illness 'a few weeks ago' and has opened up about his life with Parkinson's.
The 'Sweet Caroline' singer, 82, has revealed he's only came to terms with his illness 'a few weeks ago' and has opened up about his life with Parkinson's. Picture: CBS

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Music legend Neil Diamond has admitted he has struggled to come to terms with his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease five years ago but has struggled to accept the changes it's made to his life, he's revealed in a new interview.

The 'Sweet Caroline' singer, 82, has revealed he's only came to terms with his illness 'in the last few weeks' and has opened up about his life with Parkinson's.

"I’m still doing it. And I don’t like it,” Neil Diamond said about being in detail, in an interview with CBS.

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease five years ago but has struggled to accept the changes it's made to his life, he's revealed in a new interview.
Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease five years ago but has struggled to accept the changes it's made to his life, he's revealed in a new interview. Picture: Getty
Neil admitted his acceptance of the disease as come 'in the last few weeks' and it's brought a sense of peace to his life (pictured performing in 2011)
Neil admitted his acceptance of the disease as come 'in the last few weeks' and it's brought a sense of peace to his life (pictured performing in 2011). Picture: Alamy

"But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

Neil admitted his acceptance of the disease as come very recently and it's brought a sense of peace to his life.

"Somehow, a calm has moved [into] the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And I like it.

"I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone," he said.

The interview comes as his life is now being played out on Broadway in the show: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

When asked about what its like to see his life depicted on stage, the Grammy Award-winning singer gave a surprising answer.

"It was all pretty hard. I was a little embarrassed,” Diamond said when asked how it feels to see his life onstage. "I was flattered, and I was scared.

"Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope for because we all have a facade," he explained. "And the truth be known to all of ’em. I’m not some big star — I’m just me."

The New Yorker famously came out of retirement in December 2022 to give a one-off performance of 'Sweet Caroline'.

The singer-songwriter played his 1969 signature song at The Broadhurst Theater on Broadway.

Diamond was present for the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, a new musical based on his life and work.

Neil was flanked by his third wife Katie McNeil for the performance, his first in his native New York City in five years.

More from Neil Diamond

See more More from Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Neil Diamond in 2005

Neil Diamond facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances

The 20 greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances, ranked

Song Lists

Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway

Neil Diamond comes out of retirement to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans on Broadway

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Neil Diamond's comeback

Neil Diamond makes rare public appearance and sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Despite battling two types of cancer, Robin Gibb would put his all into his final performance.

When Robin Gibb received a standing ovation in final performance only weeks before he died

Bee Gees

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler

Sting

Unearthed pictures of Lisa Marie Presley have been published by Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, 72.

Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend publishes unearthed album of childhood pictures

Elvis Presley

In a beautiful video released by the singer's team, Celine can be seen blowing out candles while surrounded by her children and late husband René Angélil.

Celine Dion: Star releases unseen private photos on 55th birthday as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion

Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams

Ed Sheeran opens up about how Robbie Williams helped him through tough times

Ed Sheeran