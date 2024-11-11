I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 lineup rumours: Who is going in the jungle?

Reality TV shows have come and gone, but with all its ups and downs, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has remained an ever-present on our screens for over two decades now – even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year sees the famous faces back in New South Wales, Australia once more as they tackle the tasks and try to win over the public in their bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Series 24 of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is less than a week away with a start date of November 17, 2024.

While the official announcement of the big names is yet to come (show bosses call the reports "just speculation"), the tabloids claim to have a pretty accurate "leak" of who's going in.

Below we're rounding up the 12 rumoured names for the 2024 run of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and letting you know exactly who they are.

  1. GK Barry

    GK Barry at the Pride of Britain Awards
    GK Barry at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty Images

    GK Barry is a social media influencer who exploded onto the scene as a student with her TikTok videos.

    She worked on Doctors and has her own Saving Grace podcast and has also become a regular panellist on Loose Women.

  2. Reverend Richard Coles

    Richard Coles
    Richard Coles. Picture: Getty Images

    Richard Coles was once a popstar, being part of The Communards alongside Jimmy Somerville.

    He was ordained as a priest in 2005 and is a well-known writer, radio presenter and face on TV.

  3. Tulisa Contostavlos

    Tulisa in 2023
    Tulisa in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

    Tulisa took the pop world by storm as one third of N-Dubz, before having a successful career as a solo artist and X Factor judge.

    Controversy around a court case involving Tulisa ultimately saw "Fake Sheikh" Mazher Mahmood jailed.

    The Female Boss Tulisa came through it all and has recently been recording and performing with a reformed N-Dubz.

  4. Alan Halsall

    Alan Halsall at the Cheltenham Festival
    Alan Halsall at the Cheltenham Festival. Picture: Getty Images

    To most fans, Alan Halsall is best known as Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs.

    He's been in the cast for over two decades now, making him a permanent fixture in our living rooms over the years.

  5. Danny Jones

    Danny Jones playing with McFly at the O2
    Danny Jones playing with McFly at the O2. Picture: Getty Images

    Some people may have thought McFly would be a flash in the pan, but Danny Jones and the lads have shown just how much longevity they have with album after album and tour after tour (and of course that McBusted supergroup).

    He later appeared as a coach/mentor on The Voice UK.

    Bandmate Dougie Poynter won the show in 2011, so maybe he's trying to match him.

  6. Oti Mabuse

    Oti Mabuse at The Pride Of Britain Awards
    Oti Mabuse at The Pride Of Britain Awards. Picture: Getty Images

    Oti Mabuse is one of the best-loved stars of another reality TV show, having been a storming success as one of the pros on Strictly Come Dancing.

    She won that show in 2019 and 2020, and has already dipped her talented toes into other reality TV shows, having popped up on Let's Dance, The Greatest Dancer, The Masked Dancer and Dancing on Ice.

  7. Maura Higgins

    Maura Higgins on the red capet
    Maura Higgins on the red capet. Picture: Getty Images

    Maura Higgins rose to fame in 2019 when she reached the final of Love Island, and since then has popped up frequently ono the telly.

    She's been on Dancing on Ice, Glow Up and Cooking with the Stars, and has also been an agony aunt on This Morning.

  8. Dean McCullough

    Dean McCullough at the British Museum
    Dean McCullough at the British Museum. Picture: Getty Images

    Perhaps one of the less well-known names being rumoured for this year's show, Dean McCullough is a radio DJ, hosing an afternoon show.

  9. Barry McGuigan

    Barry McGuigan at Sports Personality Of The Year
    Barry McGuigan at Sports Personality Of The Year. Picture: Getty Images

    Barry McGuigan was an incredibly successful boxer who won the WBA and lineal featherweight titles among his other belts.

    McGuigan has also given back to the sport since his retirement as founder and president of the Professional Boxing Association.

  10. Jane Moore

    Jane Moore at Mean Girls: The Musical
    Jane Moore at Mean Girls: The Musical. Picture: Getty Images

    Jane Moore broke through as a big name columnist for The Sun, before becoming a regular on Loose Women between 1999 and 2002.

    Still very much part of the Loose family, she has popped up regular to host the show when needed.

  11. Melvin Odoom

    Melvin Odoom at the Since '93 event
    Melvin Odoom at the Since '93 event. Picture: Getty Images

    Melvin Odoom made his name as a radio DJ and has since only got more and more famous as a TV persenter, popping up pon everything from Dick & Dom in da Bungalow and Basil's Swap Shop to the Brit Awards and The Xtra Factor.

  12. Coleen Rooney

    Coleen Rooney at the Rebekah Vardy libel trial
    Coleen Rooney at the Rebekah Vardy libel trial. Picture: Getty Images

    Coleen Rooney was first in the public eye as the girlfriend and then wife of football superstar Wayne Rooney.

    She became a magazine columnist, workout DVD star and style queen, but arguably her most high profile moment came in the "Wagatha Christie" trial, when she was sued by fellow WAG Rebecca Vardy.

