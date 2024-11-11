I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 lineup rumours: Who is going in the jungle?

Ant & Dec give us a wave. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

How does this year's rumoured lineup look?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reality TV shows have come and gone, but with all its ups and downs, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has remained an ever-present on our screens for over two decades now – even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year sees the famous faces back in New South Wales, Australia once more as they tackle the tasks and try to win over the public in their bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Series 24 of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is less than a week away with a start date of November 17, 2024.

While the official announcement of the big names is yet to come (show bosses call the reports "just speculation"), the tabloids claim to have a pretty accurate "leak" of who's going in.

Below we're rounding up the 12 rumoured names for the 2024 run of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and letting you know exactly who they are.