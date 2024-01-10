Danny Jones facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children and career explained

By Tom Owen

Danny Jones is not just a singer, he is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, producer, and coach.

As one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist of the pop-rock band McFly, he has co-written and performed numerous hit songs that have topped the charts and won awards.

He has also produced tracks for his own band and other artists, as well as showcasing his skills on various instruments such as harmonica and percussion.

In addition, he has appeared on screen as an actor and a mentor, most notably as a coach on The Voice Kids, where he shares his expertise and passion with young aspiring singers.