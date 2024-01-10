Danny Jones facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children and career explained

10 January 2024, 12:35

Danny Jones
Danny Jones. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Danny Jones is not just a singer, he is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, producer, and coach.

As one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist of the pop-rock band McFly, he has co-written and performed numerous hit songs that have topped the charts and won awards.

He has also produced tracks for his own band and other artists, as well as showcasing his skills on various instruments such as harmonica and percussion.

In addition, he has appeared on screen as an actor and a mentor, most notably as a coach on The Voice Kids, where he shares his expertise and passion with young aspiring singers.

  1. How old is Danny Jones?

    McFly in 2002
    McFly in 2002. Picture: Getty

    Danny Jones is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on March 12, 1986 in Bolton.

    His parents are Alan Jones and Kathy Jones. His mother runs a hairdressing business in Bolton. His father left the family when Danny was 18, but they reconnected in 2017.

    Danny has a sister named Vicky, who has also worked in music and participated in the third series of The Voice.

  2. How did he get his start in music and when did he join McFly?

    McFly - All About You

    Danny Jones got his start in music at a young age, as he and his sister Vicky were interested in music and played various instruments.

    He studied music at Bury College and auditioned for a boy band called V, where he met Tom Fletcher. They started writing songs together and later joined forces with James Bourne of Busted to form a new band.

    They recruited Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter through an advertisement and named their band McFly, after the character from Back to the Future.

    McFly was launched in 2004, with the help of Busted, who invited them to tour with them. McFly soon became one of the most popular pop-rock bands in the UK, with several number one hits and awards.

  3. Who is his wife and does he have kids?

    Danny Jones is married to Georgia Jones, a model and former Miss England.

    They tied the knot in 2014 in North Yorkshire.

    They have a son named Cooper Alf Jones, who was born in 2018.

