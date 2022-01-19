Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, height, career and more revealed

On Air Now
19 January 2022, 17:09
Tom Fletcher became one of the 2000s' biggest popstars when he launched McFly.
Alongside Dougie Poynter, Dougie Jones and Harry Judd, the McFly boys were one of the most successful pop bands of all time.
Still performing and now a successful author, here’s everything you need to know about the talented star and his famous family:
Tom Fletcher is best known for being a lead vocalist and guitarist in pop band McFly. Tom is also a songwriter who has successfully written several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds of Summer.
Tom is also a bestselling children’s author and his written a number of children's books including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book. There are also plans to translate the books into over 30 languages.
Tom Fletcher was born on July 17, 1985, and turned 36-years-old in 2021.
He is originally from Harrow in North-West London.
Tom Fletcher is married to media personality Giovanna Fletcher and the couple got married in 2012. They have three sons together named Buzz, Max and Buddy.
During an interview on This Morning, Tom and Giovanna spoke about parenting in the public eye. Tom said that he thinks it’s important for them to be “honest” about what they go through as a couple.
“I think it’s so important to be honest and sharing is so important. With parenthood, there’s so much that I didn’t know about before we became parents and it’s only now realising that the most important thing is just sharing information,” Tom explained.
“And it is stuff that is uncomfortable talking about but it’s so important because that’s how we learn that it’s not just us.”
Tom Fletcher is thought to stand at around 5 foot 9 (179cm).