Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, height, career and more revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty

Tom Fletcher became one of the 2000s' biggest popstars when he launched McFly.

Alongside Dougie Poynter, Dougie Jones and Harry Judd, the McFly boys were one of the most successful pop bands of all time.

Still performing and now a successful author, here’s everything you need to know about the talented star and his famous family: