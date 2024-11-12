Coleen Rooney facts: TV personality and I'm a Celebrity star's age, children, net worth and documentary explained

On Air Now
Coleen Rooney is a TV personality who is married to football manager and former player Wayne Rooney.
Coleen Rooney is heading into the jungle for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
The TV star tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Wayne Rooney in 2008 and has forged a career in media, including working on TV shows with Trevor McDonald on his show Tonight with Trevor McDonald, and her own ITV series Coleen's Real Women; and writing magazine columns for Closer and OK! magazine.
Rooney has published six books, starting with her autobiography in 2007, followed by Coleen's Real Style the next year. From 2008 to 2010, Coleen published the four-book series, Coleen Style Queen.
More recently the star was part of a widely-publicised dispute with Rebekah Vardy, named Wagatha Christie, which culminated in 2022 and inspired a Disney+ documentary.
Coleen Rooney was born in Liverpool, Merseyside, on April 3, 1986, to bricklayer Tony and Colette McLoughlin. She is the eldest of four children.
Coleen is 38 years old.
Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four sons.
Kai Wayne Rooney is their eldest son, born in 2009. He is following in the football steps of his father after signing his first contract with the Man United U13 team in 2020.
Klay Anthony Rooney is the couple's second son, born on May 21, 2013.
Their third child, Kit Joseph Rooney, was born on January 24, 2016.
Cass Mac Rooney is the youngest of the Rooney family. Coleen and Wayne welcomed Cass on February 15, 2018.
The so-called Wagatha Christie case was a widely-publicised dispute between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in 2019.
Coleen suspected Vardy had been sharing private information about her with The Sun.
The TV star conducted her own investigation by sharing content on Instagram which had been restricted so only Rebekah could see it. When those same stories ended up in The Sun, Rooney publicly accused Vardy of leaking the private information on Twitter.
In 2020, Vardy sued Rooney for libel.
The situation culminated in 2022 with a libel case in the English High Court, during which the court dismissed Vardy's claim as Rooney's statements were substantially true.
Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story | Official Trailer | Hulu
Following on from the Wagatha Christie investigation, which captured the attention of the public, came the Coleen Rooney documentary.
Available to watch on Disney+, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story tells the story of the dispute.
The synopsis reads: "It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial.
"British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit."
Coleen Rooney has reportedly been paid £1.5million to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024.
It's the most a celebrity has ever been paid to take part in the show, The Sun reports.
Coleen and Wayne Rooney together have a £200million fortune, The Sun reports.
