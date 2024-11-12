Coleen Rooney facts: TV personality and I'm a Celebrity star's age, children, net worth and documentary explained

By Sian Moore

Coleen Rooney is a TV personality who is married to football manager and former player Wayne Rooney.

Coleen Rooney is heading into the jungle for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV star tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Wayne Rooney in 2008 and has forged a career in media, including working on TV shows with Trevor McDonald on his show Tonight with Trevor McDonald, and her own ITV series Coleen's Real Women; and writing magazine columns for Closer and OK! magazine.

Rooney has published six books, starting with her autobiography in 2007, followed by Coleen's Real Style the next year. From 2008 to 2010, Coleen published the four-book series, Coleen Style Queen.

More recently the star was part of a widely-publicised dispute with Rebekah Vardy, named Wagatha Christie, which culminated in 2022 and inspired a Disney+ documentary.

Here's everything you need to know about Coleen Rooney.