GK Barry facts: Social media and I'm a Celebrity star's age, real name and podcast revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
12 November 2024, 12:16
GK Barry is an internet personality who found fame on TikTok as a student at Nottingham Trent University.
Since becoming a viral sensation on social media, GK Barry has appeared on Loose Women and launched her own podcast, Saving Grace.
With 3.6 million followers on TikTok, 490,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 852,000 followers on Instagram, GK Barry has amassed quite the social media following.
The influencer, who has been in a relationship with England footballer Ella Rutherford since this summer, is set to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024.
Here's everything you need to know about GK Barry.
Internet personality and social media influencer GK Barry's real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling.
Barry revealed that she opted for the username '@gkbarry' as she initially didn't want her real name to become public.
The username is a combination of her initials, GK, and the surname of her friend, Tatiana Barry.
GK Barry was born on August 12, 1999. She is 25 years old.
Barry was born in Cambridge, England, but moved to the British Virgin Islands at the age of two.
She returned to England at 8 years old.
Alan Carr Talks Embarrassing School Stories, Juicy TV Goss and Meeting Lady Gaga!
GK Barry has hosted the Saving Grace podcast since April 2022, and has interviewed several celebrities, including Rylan, Rob Rinder, and Alan Carr.
One of her most recent guests, however, caused Barry to receive backlash, when GK was joined by content creator Bonnie Blue. GK Barry has since removed the video.
GK Barry started her social media career while studying at Nottingham Trent University.
She began creating videos on TikTok documenting her life as a student while completing a film studies degree.
Barry also worked on the TV show Doctors during this time.
Since gaining a large following on social media, GK Barry has appeared on Loose Women and has even been tipped to star in Strictly Come Dancing.
See more Latest TV & Film News