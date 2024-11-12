GK Barry facts: Social media and I'm a Celebrity star's age, real name and podcast revealed

By Sian Moore

GK Barry is an internet personality who found fame on TikTok as a student at Nottingham Trent University.

Since becoming a viral sensation on social media, GK Barry has appeared on Loose Women and launched her own podcast, Saving Grace.

With 3.6 million followers on TikTok, 490,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 852,000 followers on Instagram, GK Barry has amassed quite the social media following.

The influencer, who has been in a relationship with England footballer Ella Rutherford since this summer, is set to take part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about GK Barry.