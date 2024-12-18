Riley Green reveals amusing reason why he won’t date Ella Langley

Riley and Ella's singing partnership is much loved by fans. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Riley and Ella collaborated on her popular single ‘You Look Like You Love Me’.

Riley Green has shared an amusing explanation about why he and Ella Langley are not dating.

Despite the pair’s amazing musical chemistry, Riley and Ella are not a couple.

The ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ singers instead enjoy a flourishing working relationship, which has recently led to them recording another duet, ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’, for Riley’s latest album of the same name.

Riley Green didn't expect Ella Langley duet 'You Look Like You Love Me' to be a hit

Many fans of the pair’s music are invested in the idea of Riley and Ella getting together, leading to the pair having to respond to dating rumours every so often.

Ella told Taste of Country magazine in September: “We’re not dating, we’re just good friends.”

Now, Riley has given his own reply to the ‘shipping’ that takes place between him and Ella.

The 36-year-old jokingly told listeners of Nick Viall’s the Viall Files podcast: “Yeah [we’re just friends.]

"I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway!”

Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - you look like you love me (Official Video)

Riley continued by adding that he understands why fans are invested in his and Ella’s relationship status. “I think that’s the country music fan, like they love the Tim McGraws and Faiths and the George and Tammys.

"People want to believe [in those country loves].

“When we first started having the success we did with that song I kind of told Ella I was like: ‘You know there’s going to be a lot of things said, but I mean, we don’t really got to play into it or not play into it.’

“'It’s going to be something that people enjoy in the same way that we do when we go listen to those songs,'” Riley added.

Riley and Ella recently set hearts alight while performing at the Country Music Awards in November. Picture: Getty

“It’s cool to have that one and have that moment on stage with her on stage every night,” he then said, referencing how he and Ella have toured with each other in the past.

Riley will be heading to the UK and Ireland for his first non-American tour in September 2025.

The ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ singer first performed overseas with Ella at BST Hyde Park in 2024, and enjoyed the experience so much he decided he needed to schedule a proper European tour to bring his music to British and Irish fans.