Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

1 March 2021, 18:10

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video. Picture: Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow, you really are spoiling us. For his latest Crooner Sesssions video, he performed with the one and only Sting, and it was perfect.

In Gary Barlow's Crooner Sessions duet performance, the Take That singer collaborated with The Police legend Sting, choosing a cover of Squeeze's 1981 classic 'Tempted'.

Gary wrote: "My guest on #TheCroonerSessions today is the amazing Sting. Can't thank you enough for doing this sir. It appears we have a mutual appreciation for Squeeze.

Read more: Moment Sting jumped on stage to join overwhelmed singer in rendition of 'Englishman in New York'

"It was superb to perform this classic song from 1981 ‘Tempted’ written by the amazing Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook originally performed by one of our Crooner guests Paul Carrack."

Watch the duet below:

50-year-old Gary Barlow started his virtual Crooner Sessions duet series in 2020 during the first UK-wide lockdown.

Highlights of the year's collaborations included incredible performances with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.

2021 saw Gary kick of his new series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart for a stunning rendition of the latter's hit 'Rhythm of My Heart'.

Last week, he unveiled a truly excellent version of 'Patience' with Boy George, with fans urging him to release a studio version.

At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.

See more: Gary Barlow's 2020 daily lockdown 'Crooner Sessions' duets - watch every video

He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.

