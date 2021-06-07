Howard Donald's amazing dance moves revisited after Take That star revealed as Zip on The Masked Dancer

7 June 2021, 13:24

Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer
Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Howard Donald has amazed The Masked Dancer viewers with his dance moves, proving he's still got it over 30 years since Take That began.

Take That star Howard Donald was revealed as Zip on the first series of ITV's The Masked Dancer last weekend, finishing in third place behind Bonnie Langford and winner Louis Smith.

Zip's impressive breakdancing routines to songs such as 'Rapper's Delight' and 'Super Freak' sent him to the final on Saturday (June 5).

Howard Donald facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children and height revealed

Although the judges had pondered whether he could be his former Take That bandmate Jason Orange, it was Howard who surprised everyone (though, we reckon die-hard Take That fans had worked it ouy by then!).

Howard's appearance got us thinking back to his career so far as a singer and dancer.

The 53-year-old started his career as a breakdancer in the Manchester club circuit in the late '80s and early '90s, where he first met Jason.

It wasn't long before both Howard and Jason were recruited for a new boyband, alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams.

While Gary was known for his songwriting and Robbie and Mark also shared lead vocal duties with Gary, Howard and Jason were best known for their incredible dance moves.

In one video from a classic Take That tour in the '90s, Howard can be seen going for it to a version of 'Apache':

But when Take That reunited in 2005, despite being in his late-30s, it didn't stop him returning to his dancing routes.

Take That's 6 most historic moments, from their 2006 reunion to Jason Orange's final performance

In this video from the 2011 Progress tour, Howard and Jason competed in a dance-off in front of thousands of excited fans:

Now we just need Jason to return to the fold so we can see who comes out on top 10 years later!

