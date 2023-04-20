Take That to perform live at London premiere of musical movie Greatest Days - watch first-look trailer

The music of Take That is heading to the silver screen in Greatest Days. Picture: Getty/Elysian Film Group

Take That are heading to the big screen.

After the huge success of their smash stage musical The Band, a movie adaptation is heading to cinemas near you.

Greatest Days follows a group of five best friends who have the night of their lives by getting to see their favourite boyband in concert.

Fast forward to twenty-five years later, the once inseparable friends lead very different lives and have changed over the years.

But as their favourite band announce a reunion show, the friends reunite for the epic concert which relights their sacred friendship and helps them to realise that their greatest days are still ahead of them.

Split between two timelines, the story takes the friends from the past growing up in their hometowns to Athens, Greece in the present where they have to confront home truths and hilarious situations.

It's anticipated that Greatest Days will be the feel-good film of the summer about, a universal film about love, friendship, and music which will feature the beloved songs of Take That.

Set to hit cinemas on Friday 16th June with previews taking place on Thursday 15th June, you can see the first-look teaser trailer for Greatest Days below:

Greatest Days - Official Trailer

Take That's current members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald all serve as executive producers for Greatest Days.

It's also been revealed that the boys will be performing live at the incredibly special London premiere of the film on Thursday 15th June.

The not-to-be-missed live performance will be showcased at cinemas nationwide alongside the premiere previews on the same night, so fans can see Take That play their music ahead of the screening.

Written for the screen by Calendar Girls writer Tim Firth, Greatest Days is helmed by How To Build A Girl director Coky Giedroyc.

The film stars Irish comedian Aisling Bea, Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton as the five best friends brought together by the music they love.

Greatest Days is set for nationwide release on Friday 16th June. Picture: Elysian Film Group

Greatest Days is a universal tale about love, friendship, and music. Picture: Elysian Film Group

Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest, Eliza Dobson and more will act as the film's support cast.

The origins of Greatest Days began with the stage show The Band, with Take That and writer Tim Firth's friendship stemming from their teenage years.

Realising that Gary Barlow and Firth were both from the same place (Frodsham in Cheshire) they bonded immediately and knew they were in safe hands with an adaptation of their music.

"When we first watched the stage show [at the run-through], it brought out so many emotions for us," says Howard Donald.

"We watched these actors at this little rehearsal studio in London and it really made me choke. I had tears coming down my face."

"I’m quite an emotional person anyway, but when we saw the music along with the acting, it brought out a new life in those songs. It made us see the songs in a completely different light."

Bringing the songs of Take That to life in a new way on the stage and now to the screen, Mark Owen describes the journey and experience as "really special and magical, insane, terrifying and beautiful all at the same time".

Greatest Days will be brought to the big screen by Elysian Film Group and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime after its cinematic run.