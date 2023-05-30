Greatest Days: Who are the the boyband members in the Take That musical film?

Lara McDonnell as young Rachel with the boys. Picture: Bron Releasing/DJ Films/Elysian Film Group/SPG3/Greatest Days

By Tom Eames

Greatest Days is a must-watch for all Take That fans when it's released in June 2023.

The movie adaptation of the successful stage musical - previously called The Band - arrives at cinemas on June 16, and tells the story of four former school friends whose lives were changed forever by a fictional boyband.

Using the music of Take That and executive produced by Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, the project first came about after the TV talent competition Let It Shine back in 2017.

The boys perform. Picture: Bron Releasing/DJ Films/Elysian Film Group/SPG3/Greatest Days

In that show, the public watched as five lads were selected to play the boyband in the first West End production of the musical, written by Tim Firth.

But who plays the boyband in the movie version? Here we meet the boys:

Aaron Bryan

Aaron makes his major screen debut in Greatest Days, having previously appeared in the ensemble in Disney’s The Little Mermaid in 2023.

He has previously featured in three UK tours with Beauty & The Beast, Remembering Fred and Rip it Up.

He also contributed to the choreography and appeared in the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and has appeared as a dancer on The Greatest Dancer, The Brit Awards, Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer.

Dalvin Cory

Swiss-born Dalvin will also appear in the film musical adaptation of Wicked, and recently appeared as JJ in the short film Going Live.

He began his career as a breakdancer aged 12, and has appeared as a dancer on The Masked Dancer, Starstruck and I Can See Your Voice.

Joshua Jung

Born in Oxfordshire, Joshua is also a black-belt martial artist. He began his dance career in the hip-hop troupe Urban Strides, whom he toured with around the UK.

He has appeared as a dancer at the Brit Awards, and on shows like The Greatest Dancer and Britain's Got Talent. He was also in the cast of Stardust - The Musical and has toured with Emma Bunton.

Mark Samaras

Mark began dancing aged 9, and later joined the Scottish Ballet Junior Associates. After moving to London as a teenager, he studied for three years at Central School of Ballet.

He has worked for Ballet Ireland, performing in The Nutcracker and Giselle before joining Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, where he performed in Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet, and Swan Lake, which concluded its tour on Broadway.

Mervin Noronha

Born in Leicester to Asian parents originally hailing from Daman in India, Mervin moved to London in his early 20s to pursue a career in musical theatre.

He has appeared in various productions including The Wizard of Oz, and the film What's Love Got to Do With It?