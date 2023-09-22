Take That unveil gorgeous new single 'Windows' as they announce new album and UK tour

Take That announce their new single 'Windows'. Picture: Take That

By Tom Eames

Take That are back with a huge stadium and arena tour, as well as their ninth studio album!

This Life will be released on November 24, and will contain the album's lead single 'Windows', which is out now.

Take That will support the album with This Life On Tour, which will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland.

They will be joined on the tour by special guest, Olly Murs.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 29, at 9.30am from here.

Windows

Take That are known for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and also hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

Take That’s brand new single, 'Windows', sees the band reunite for their first original composition in over five years.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new” said the band.

"We’re incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

The full 2024 tour dates are: