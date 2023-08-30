Robbie Williams and Mark Owen sing spine-tingling acoustic version of 'Greatest Day' in backstage video

30 August 2023, 11:49

Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27.
Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27. Picture: Instagram/Aydafieldwilliams

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The two band members reunited over the weekend for a stunning acoustic duet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That stars Mark Owen and Robbie Williams gave an impromptu backstage performance of 'Greatest Day', just before taking the stage in Norfolk on Sunday, August 27.

The footage, shot by Robbie's wife Ayda Williams, shows the two stars singing a moving rendition of the song, as their band and backing singers look on.

Capturing the heartwarming moment on camera, Ayda later shared the video on her Instagram account.

The footage, shot by Robbie's wife Ayda Williams, shows the two stars singing a moving rendition of the song, as their band and backing singers look on.
The footage, shot by Robbie's wife Ayda Williams, shows the two stars singing a moving rendition of the song, as their band and backing singers look on. Picture: Instagram/Aydafieldwilliams
Robbie Williams and Mark Owen (far left) pictured with Take That in 1992.
Robbie Williams and Mark Owen (far left) pictured with Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

In her Instagram post, Robbie's wife shared her thoughts on the touching moment, writing, "A Backstage Highlight: The sight of Robbie Williams and Mark Owen harmonising together never fails to infuse the room with a unique and profound love. #brotherhood #takethat #backstage AW xx"

The post not only offered fans a glimpse into the deep bond between the two artists but also showcased the enduring unity of their musical brotherhood.

The video was shot just moments before Robbie Williams invited Mark Owen to join him on stage in front of a crowd of 20,000, in the ground of King Charles' Norfolk home, Sandringham.

Mark Owen had been confirmed as a 'special guest' support for both nights, so the pair obviously had a on-stage reunion up their sleeve much to the delight of the crowd.

Mark Owen and Robbie Williams perform together at Sandringham concert

Singing 'Greatest Day', the pair of old friends hugged each other and danced like they were teenagers again.

The Sandringham concert was the final stop of Robbie's XXV tour, which has marked the quarter of a century since the 'Angels' singer left his fellow Take That members to became a solo superstar.

In June of this year, Gary Barlow opened up about up about the emotions he felt leading up to the moment Robbie left the country's favourite boy band, and when he eventually quit.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Gary said: "I'm never comfortable talking about anyone. I always think they should have their own say. But he's not here, so I can probably talk about it semi-freely.

"My friends were Jason and Howard. We were the older ones, we got on. Mark and Rob were always a bit removed from us - they were the younger, cooler ones, they were the naughty ones."

"Mark and Rob were always a bit removed from us - they were the younger, cooler ones, they were the naughty ones," Gary Barlow said in June 2023.
"Mark and Rob were always a bit removed from us - they were the younger, cooler ones, they were the naughty ones," Gary Barlow said in June 2023. Picture: Getty

Gary Barlow Smooth Sessions: Back for Good

"So, it wasn't like Jason or Howard leaving the band. It was Rob," he continues. "We'll be fine. I think we all look back on that period and think: 'God, Rob wasn't even 16 when he joined the band."

"I'm thinking, at 19 [years old] being told I'm brilliant and who I'd become. He was being told that from 16 years old."

"We'd all gone on our different journeys, but it had just got all too much for him" Gary reveals when talking about Robbie's relationship with the band.

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen wowed the crowd at Sandringham with an emotional duet of Take That's 'Greatest Days'.

Robbie Williams joined by Mark Owen on stage for emotional Take That reunion at Sandringham concert
Robbie Williams strips off to show his tattoos

Robbie Williams strips naked to show off extensive tattoo collection in cheeky photo

Robbie Williams was performing at the Pinkpop music festival in The Netherlands when he asked his band to stop playing.

Robbie Williams forced to stop performing mid-show due to being 'knackered': "Stop, Stop"

Robbie Williams: British pop's greatest ever showman?

Robbie Williams review: Pop’s greatest showman entertains Isle of Wight Festival with cathartic set of classic hits
The best songs about dads

Father's Day songs: 17 emotional tracks about dads

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bananarama in 1984

Bananarama's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Cliff Richard is paying a heartfelt tribute to his late life-long friend Olivia Newton-John with a new album of his greatest hits.

Cliff Richard reveals beautiful tribute to late friend Olivia Newton-John on his forthcoming new album

Olivia Newton-John

George Michael tops the Smooth Icons vote

Smooth Icons 2023: George Michael is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

In a full-circle moment, Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after first meeting him as a starstruck 13-year old teenager.

When Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after meeting him as a teenager

Sting

Shania Twain interview

Shania Twain reveals the real reason she chose Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain