Diana Ross will play the 'Legends Slot' at Glastonbury Festival 2022

10 November 2021, 10:10

By Mayer Nissim

The superstar was originally booked for the 2020 festival and will finally take to the stage next year.

Diana Ross has been confirmed for the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

The singer will perform on the Pyramid Stage in the afternoon of Sunday, June 26, in what has come to be known as the 'Legends Slot' at the event.

Ross was originally booked to play the same slot at the 2020 festival, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was cancelled in January 2020 as a result of ongoing health and social distancing concerns, but it looks like next year's festival should go ahead as planned.

Ross joins Billie Eilish on the bill, with the 'No Time To Die' singer already confirmed as the Friday night headliner.

"I'm so excited and grateful to finally know, that I'll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs," said Ross.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis added: "I'm thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent Diana Ross is coming to play at Glastonbury next summer.

"We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she's the first to re-confirm for next year."

Diana Ross released her 25th studio album Thank You last week – her first since 2006's I Love You.

The Glastonbury show and Ross's Thank You UK Tour mark her first UK shows since 2008.

