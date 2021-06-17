Diana Ross announces first new album in 15 years - listen to her new song 'Thank You'

Diana Ross - 'Thank You'. Picture: Decca

By Tom Eames

Diana Ross has announced plans to her release her first new album in nearly two decades.

Thank You is the legendary soul singer's first album since 2006’s I Love You, and will also be her first new album of original material in 22 years, after 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

Diana Ross’s new album was written during lockdown, and will be released on September 10.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Diana said.

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The title track from the album was released today (June 17). Listen to it below:

The tracklisting is:

"Thank You" "If the World Just Danced" "All Is Well" "In Your Heart" "Just in Case" "The Answer's Always Love" "Let's Do It" "I Still Believe" "Count on Me" "Tomorrow" "Beautiful Love" "Time to Call" "Come Together"

Meanwhile, Diana is set to head out on a UK tour next summer, and had been booked to perform in Glastonbury’s ‘legends slot’ at the 2020 edition of the festival, before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.